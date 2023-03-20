Rise and Fall viewers left seriously divided after episode one and major cliffhanger The Channel 4 programme is hosted by Greg James

Channel 4's brand new show, Rise and Fall, began on Sunday and viewers were eager to tune into the reality TV programme, which has been dubbed the 'new Traitors'. But it seems many watching at home were divided by the debut episode.

Fans took to social media to share their thoughts on the episode, and while some were loving the concept behind the show, others were less impressed. If you haven't tuned in yet, check out the video below to get a glimpse...

Rise and Fall on Channel 4 began on Sunday

One person tweeted: "I feel like this show is going to turn into daily arguments about classism. I'm curious if the people feeling bad or rooting for grafters will feel that same way when the current rulers fall to that level #riseandfall."

A second agreed, writing: "#Riseandfall could be very good but I'm torn on it being kind of a gross concept rewarding some of these awful people with power, I think it could easily become a horrible watch but I’ll see how it goes."

The new programme sparked a mixed reaction from viewers

A third said: "I think unlike the #traitors the concept of Rise and Fall seems more dated and less original. #Riseandfall the whole upstairs, downstairs, and class rivalry is familiar to the reality of life and even has embedded challenges [like] Big Brother and I'm a Celeb."

Meanwhile, some viewers had high praise for the Greg James-fronted series. "Genuinely enjoyed #riseandfall - feels like what if The Traitors met Big Brother but split into rich/poor groups," said a fan.

Another tweeted: "Rise and Fall on @Channel4 was absolutely fascinating. The reaction when the workers were given a reward could have been any debate on the government today. Think I've found a new telly obsession #riseandfall."

Who will rise to the top and win the prize money?

The first episode saw the players gather in London to get to know one another before the game began. After Greg arrived via the Rise and Fall lift, the group had to decide who was going to rise to the top to become leaders.

The group was then split and the grafters took part in their first task where they had to "earn" money through challenging tasks. At the end of the episode, the leaders were told they had to vote for one of the rulers to be eliminated. After Ramona, Rachel, and Cheryl all received votes from the others, the casting vote landed on Matt but the credits rolled before the decision was made. Viewers will have to tune into Monday's episode to find out the result.

