Dick and Angel Strawbridge: The sweetest photos of Escape to the Chateau stars' family

Dick and Angel Strawbridge are best known and loved for their gorgeously picturesque abode in France and fronting the TV show Escape to the Chateau.

The programme offered viewers insight into their gorgeous home, their brave and impressive renovations and life as a family of four. Although their time on the show came to an end at the end of 2022, not to mention their cutting ties with Channel 4, fans are still intrigued about what the family get up to.

Fear not, because the family are still active on social media and often update their followers about their tour and more. We decided to round some of their sweetest photos of their gorgeous family. Take a look below...

At the beginning of September, the Strawbridge family marked Dick's 64th birthday in the best way: with some delicious homemade dessert. One photo showed Arthur, Dorothy and Dick all smiles as they posed with a homemade trifle. The caption read: "Happy Birthday to this wonderful man!

"It's been a day of firsts… the first day of being 64…first time ever that Arthur and Dorothy have made a trifle (Dick's fave)…and first time eating it!"

© @the_chateau_tv Dick Strawbridge with his children, Arthur and Dorothy

Little Arthur and Dorothy have certainly grown! This week, the couple shared a photo of Dick and Arthur attending a rugby game in Bordeaux. Meanwhile, in the caption, Angel revealed how the girls were keeping busy as the boys enjoyed their father-son day out.

"Dick and Arthur travelled to Bordeaux to support Ireland playing rugby and had a ball, whilst Dorothy and I looked after the Chateau and had some wonderful quality time too," it read.

Angel then posted a gorgeous photo of Dorothy enjoying some crafts in the garden. "Whilst the boys were away Dorothy and I played! This is our little lady so deep in concentration playing with an array of pastel rainbow paints and masking tape! Gorgeous hours of gentle fun."

The pair's two children, now aged ten and nine respectively, are now fully bilingual. Speaking in a recent interview with The Telegraph, Angel revealed: "The children are so fluent that they are slightly embarrassed by me. I will ask the teacher at school a question and Dorothy will be there rolling her eyes and going, 'Mum! Pronunciation!'"

© Dick and Angel Strawbridge/Instagram Arthur and Dorothy Strawbridge cuddling their dog Petale

In this official photo to promote the series, their children Arthur and Dorothy steal the show as they play around in their gorgeous garden.

© Photo: Channel 4 The Strawbridge family sit in garden at Chateau

This cute selfie sees Dick and Angel looking loved up as ever. Posting on Instagram, the couple can be seen standing in front of their chateau as they inform their followers about their spin-off show, Make Do and Mend, which aired in 2021, writing: "We can't wait for you to see it!!"

Dick and Angel Strawbridge on Escape to the Chateau

In 2020, Arthur and Dorothy once again made an appearance for this sweet photo with their mum and dad to celebrate new episodes. Dick and Angel's followers couldn't resist complimenting the family in the comments. One person wrote: "Gorgeous family," while another said: "Love your family and your story thank you for sharing."

The Strawbridges look like the picture-perfect family in this snap posted on their Instagram back in 2018 as Angel cuddles daughter Dorothy, with Dick holding son Arthur. How lovely!