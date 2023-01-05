This Morning hosts get the giggles in hilarious clip as they discuss Prince Harry's memoir The presenters couldn't contain themselves

Prince Harry's memoir, Spare, was leaked early due to a release in Spain, and fans have been eager to get all the information.

On This Morning the extracts were discussed by hosts Dermot O'Leary, Alison Hammond, Carol Vorderman and Gyles Brandreth, and the foursome could barely contain themselves as they covered some of the racier extracts, including Harry's explanation on how he lost his virginity in a field and how he endured a frostbitten penis.

WATCH: This Morning hosts giggle as they talk about Prince Jarry's memoir

The clip began with the hosts already giggling after Dermot jokingly scolded Gyles, prompting Carol to say: "I can't believe you just said that," while continuing to laugh.

Carol then began the story with Gules adding in extra "detail" with Carol quipping that the pages had been "well-thumbed".

But Gyles got everyone into fits of laughter as he joked his "Spanish dictionary" had been well-used the night before, especially when he tried translating "frostbitten penis" a reference to what Harry said happened following his North Pole expedition.

Dermot, Alison and Carol had major giggles as Gyles explained the moment before steering the conversation back to Harry's virginity story.

He added how Harry said the woman had "slapped his bottom" before turning to the camera in a deadpan manner and quipping: "Other channels are available."

Alison and Carol went into fits of laughter as Dermot applauded Gyles' wit. Carol regained her composure to continue telling the story, though giggled her way to the end.

Fans thoroughly enjoyed the moment as they took to social media to share their enthusiasm.

One said: "Love this! With all the serious and depressing talk about this subject…love how these guys take a lighter approach. Had me in stitches."

A second commented: "It’s great to have British presenters who still cry with laughter and have a true British sense of humour and totally agree Alison’s laugh is beautifully infectious. Love it," and a third penned: "I was literally crying with laughter. You guys totally lost control! Which is to be fair the perfect response."

