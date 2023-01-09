Francesca Shillcock
NCIS: LA fans took to social media to react to Sunday evening's episode of the crime show and it seems they were more than thrilled to see the return of their favorites…
NCIS: LA fans were overjoyed to have the crime show back on CBS on Sunday evening and it seems they were even more overjoyed to see the return of two favorites: Densi!
Viewers took to social media to react to episode nine of season 14 titled Blood Bank and the return of on-screen couple Marty Deeks and Kensi Blye, played by Eric Christian Olsen and Daniela Ruah respectively.
One person tweeted: "Gosh, I missed these smiles so much. Best part of this episode was seeing them together. My Densi fan heart is full today. #ncisla #densi." A second echoed this, writing: "It feels so good to see Densi working together again #Densi #NCISLA."
A third added excitedly: "DENSI MY PARENTS #NCISLA," while a fourth commented: "DENSI BANTER… just what my heart and head needed tonight! #NCISLA #Densi."
Fans love watching Kensi Blye and Marty Deeks
The on-screen couple often join forces within the same team to help solve head-scratching criminal cases. The synopsis for episode nine reads: "When NCIS investigates a shootout on a boat in which a rare cultural artifact is stolen, they're shocked to learn who owns the boat."
Meanwhile, fans are eagerly awaiting Monday night's epic three-way crossover event episode. The news of the three-part show was teased before Christmas on social media. "Brace yourselves for our BIGGEST crossover yet," the announcement read.
Are you looking forward to the crossover?
"The #NCISCrossover Event premieres Monday, January 9th for a three-show extravaganza all in one evening. Be there or be square." A trailer was also shared, which began with flashes of Jane Tennant and Sam Hanna tied to chairs before black masks are ripped off from over their faces.
A mysterious woman can be seen saying: "You need to tell me everything if you want to survive."
The clip reveals that the agents are investigating the suspicious death of a beloved professor, with Gary Cole's Alden Parker adding: "We follow the evidence until we find the truth."
The NCIS crossover airs on CBS on 9 January at 8/7c.
