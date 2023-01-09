NCIS: LA fans share reaction to return of 'favorites' ahead of major crossover The new episode aired on CBS on Sunday evening

NCIS: LA fans were overjoyed to have the crime show back on CBS on Sunday evening and it seems they were even more overjoyed to see the return of two favorites: Densi!

MORE: NCIS shares epic new trailer for three-way crossover - and fans are saying the same thing

Viewers took to social media to react to episode nine of season 14 titled Blood Bank and the return of on-screen couple Marty Deeks and Kensi Blye, played by Eric Christian Olsen and Daniela Ruah respectively.

WATCH: NCIS share trailer for major crossover event episode

Loading the player...

One person tweeted: "Gosh, I missed these smiles so much. Best part of this episode was seeing them together. My Densi fan heart is full today. #ncisla #densi." A second echoed this, writing: "It feels so good to see Densi working together again #Densi #NCISLA."

A third added excitedly: "DENSI MY PARENTS #NCISLA," while a fourth commented: "DENSI BANTER… just what my heart and head needed tonight! #NCISLA #Densi."

MORE: Pauley Perrette's peek at blurry celebration sparks reaction

MORE: Are Michael Weatherly and Cote de Pablo reuniting on NCIS?

Fans love watching Kensi Blye and Marty Deeks

The on-screen couple often join forces within the same team to help solve head-scratching criminal cases. The synopsis for episode nine reads: "When NCIS investigates a shootout on a boat in which a rare cultural artifact is stolen, they're shocked to learn who owns the boat."

Meanwhile, fans are eagerly awaiting Monday night's epic three-way crossover event episode. The news of the three-part show was teased before Christmas on social media. "Brace yourselves for our BIGGEST crossover yet," the announcement read.

If you know, you know!! If you never watched it’s time. #NCISverse Triple crossover!! Drama x suspense + 3 shows = 3 hours on the edge of your seat!!! Let’s go!! @CBS @NCISLA @NCIS_CBS @NCISHawaiiCBS pic.twitter.com/bYVYsV9NsW — LLCOOLJ (@llcoolj) January 8, 2023

Are you looking forward to the crossover?

"The #NCISCrossover Event premieres Monday, January 9th for a three-show extravaganza all in one evening. Be there or be square." A trailer was also shared, which began with flashes of Jane Tennant and Sam Hanna tied to chairs before black masks are ripped off from over their faces.

A mysterious woman can be seen saying: "You need to tell me everything if you want to survive."

The clip reveals that the agents are investigating the suspicious death of a beloved professor, with Gary Cole's Alden Parker adding: "We follow the evidence until we find the truth."

The NCIS crossover airs on CBS on 9 January at 8/7c.

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter and get the heads-up on the shows and films everyone’s talking about.