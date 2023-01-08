Nicole Kidman reveals first project of the new year following vacation with Keith Urban and daughters The actress is ready to get back to work

The new year may just have started and holiday vacations are just now coming to an end, but Nicole Kidman is ready to get back to work!

MORE: Gwen Stefani on baby number four: everything the singer has said

Just coming off of a much-deserved vacation in Australia with husband Keith Urban and their two daughters, Sunday and Faith, the star already has her next project lined up.

It appears the new year will be as busy as 2022 was for the couple, with the singer continuing his tour – Keith was on the road for the better part of 2022 – and Nicole having had several movies and series premiere.

WATCH: Nicole Kidman shares her beauty must-haves with flawless new video

Loading the player...

MORE: Blue Blood's Donnie Wahlberg and Jenny McCarthy's Illinois home receives head-turning makeover - see inside

Variety reports that the actress has joined the cast of a new Paramount+ series titled Lioness, which has Taylor Sheridan behind it.

Her involvement in the cast is quite meant to be, as she had already been attached as an executive producer since the show was initially announced, via her own production company, Blossom Films.

Lioness is based on a real-life CIA program, and per IMDB, the plot reads: "A young Marine is recruited by the CIA to befriend the daughter of a terrorist group in order to bring down the organization from within."

Nicole shared love for the news on Instagram

Already in post-production, the first season will have eight episodes, and the cast includes Laysla De Oliveira, Jill Wagner, Zoe Saldaña, and none other than Britney Spears' husband Sam Asghari.

MORE: Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes' GMA3 stand-ins make a pact with Dr. Jennifer Ashton as stars' hiatus continues

MORE: Why Prince William and Princess Kate changed seating plan at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding

Like the mother-of-four, Zoe has also signed on as both a cast member and producer for the series.

The actress rang in the new year in Sydney

Variety's exclusive report says: "Kidman will play Kaitlyn Meade, described as 'the CIA's Senior Supervisor who has had a long career of playing the politics game.

"'She must juggle the trappings of being a woman in the high-ranking intelligence community, a wife that longs for the attention she herself can’t even give and a mentor to someone veering suspiciously close to the same rocky road she’s found herself on.'"

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.