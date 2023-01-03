The Daily Lowdown: Prince Harry makes candid comment ahead of tell-all interview release

Welcome to your Daily Lowdown podcast from HELLO!. Today, we're discussing Prince Harry's upcoming interviews on ITV and CBS ahead of the release of his tell-all memoir, Spare.

Not only that, but representatives for actor Jeremy Renner have given an update on his condition following his terrifying snow plowing accident. Check out the episode below...

Prince Harry has opened up about a reconciliation between his father King Charles and his brother the Prince of Wales. The Duke of Sussex sat down for two interviews which have been teased ahead of the release of his memoir, Spare, when he revealed that he would like his father and brother "back". One interview with ITV's Tom Bradby sees Harry claim that although he hopes to rebuild the relationship, he believes that he and his wife, Meghan, are portrayed as the villains. Harry also sat down with Anderson Cooper for an interview on CBS, during which he talks further about the briefing and planting of stories in the press. Both interviews will air on Sunday 8 January.

Representatives for actor Jeremy Renner have given an update on the star after it was reported he was involved in a snow-plowing accident on New Year's Day. A statement explained that the Hawkeye actor was airlifted to hospital from his ranch in Nevada after sustaining major injuries including blunt chest trauma which required surgery. The statement added further that after undergoing sugery, Jeremy remains in the intensive care unit in a critical but stable condition, adding that his family would like to express their gratitude to the incredible doctors and nurses looking after him. We're wishing him a speedy recovery.

Miley Cyrus is dropping new music and fans won't have to wait long. The singer is releasing a brand new single called Flowers on January 13. Meanwhile, the news comes just a few days after the Wrecking Ball singer took to the stage for her New Year's Eve party on NBC. The star was joined by a host of other performers including Sia, David Byrne and Miley's godmother, Dolly Parton, who went down a treat with the crowd and viewers at home.

TV fans have been sharing their disappointment after Netflix announced that the popular series 1899 would not be returning for a second season. The show's co-creator, Baran Bo Odar, shared the news on social media stating that the bosses behind the show would have loved to have created a second and third season, but that it was no longer possible. The reason for the cancellation was not given, but they added that they understood it would disappoint their fans. One star of the show, Aneurin Barnard, said on Instagram that it was not how the show deserved to end.

The music world has been in mourning following the sad news of Earth Wind and Fire drummer, Fred White. The musician died aged 67 on New Year's Day and the news was confirmed by brother and bandmate Verdine White on Instagram. The statement said the family were saddened by the loss of their beloved family member, and added he was now drumming with the angels. Meanwhile, musicians including Lenny Kravitz and Sheila E paid tribute to Fred, with the former naming him a "true king."

