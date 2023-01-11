Jennifer Hudson makes emotional announcement regarding the future of her talk show The Jennifer Hudson Show launched in 2022

Jennifer Hudson has a legion of fans around the United States who have been tuning in each weekday to watch her talk show, The Jennifer Hudson Show, since it aired in 2022.

And on Wednesday, the EGOT winner announced some exciting news regarding the future of her show - confirming that it would be renewed for a second season.

She said in a statement: "Working on this show alongside my incredible team and our amazing partners has been one of the greatest joys of my career.

"We have been on this journey together from day one and I am so thrilled to take it to the next level. I could not be more grateful to audiences across America for letting me into their homes every day as we empower and inspire one another. I can’t wait to show you what we have up our sleeves in season two!"

The Jennifer Hudson Show reaches 5.2million viewers a week on average and was the only new program nominated for a 2022 People’s Choice Award in the Daytime Talk Show category.

During the show’s freshman season, Jennifer was also honored as one of People Magazine's 'People of the Year' and one of Glamour's 'Women of the Year.'

Jennifer Hudson's talk show is being renewed for a second season

Jennifer turned 41 on the same day that she debuted the first ever episode of her talk show. Just ahead of the debut show, she told L.A. Times: "This is going to be such a gift."

She added: "If I were not working on my birthday, that is what I would be wishing for — performing on a stage or a platform. I love bringing people together on one accord and positivity. And to do it nationally on a talk show? On my birthday? Oh, my God, that's a birthday wish coming true."

Jennifer with her son

The series features daily celebrity interviews, topical stories, community heroes, viral sensations and music.

The news of Jennifer's renewed talk show comes just a day after she presented the Golden Globes on Tuesday night. The star looked incredible dressed in a gold gown, and was inundated with compliments for her fashion choice.

