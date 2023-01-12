Harry Potter star's murder to be subject of ITV documentary – details The young actor was killed aged just 18 back in 2008

ITVX has announced a documentary which follows the murder of a young Harry Potter star will be coming to their streaming platform in February. The actor, Rob Knox, was tragically stabbed and killed just days after filming his role in Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince.

In the film, the actor played Marcus Belby, a member of the 'Slug Club' who Harry dines with in the movie. The 18-year-old appeared in the film posthumously.

WATCH: Rob was in the popular Harry Potter franchise

Loading the player...

The documentary will look at the serious issue of knife crime in the UK, and includes interviews with Harry Potter castmates Jim Broadbent, Ray Winstone and Tom Felton – and also includes archive interviews with Daniel Radcliffe and Emma Watson about the late star.

The film, which will be released on 23 February, takes a closer look into Rob’s life in the lead up to his untimely death and follows the police investigation into the case and the ultimate conviction of the perpetrator, delivering a powerful anti-knife crime message.

The film will be released in February

At the time of his death, Daniel penned a letter to Rob which read: "Dear Rob, We are all proud to have known you and devastated to have lost you. It is terrible just to write this note. Rest in peace, Dan xxx." Rupert Grint also wrote a letter, adding: "Rob, It was an honour to have known you and whenever I’m on the Southend strip I’ll be thinking of you. Rest in peace mate."

Rob played Marcus Belby in the hit film

Rob was killed by 22-year-old Karl Bishop, who was sentenced to 20 years in prison. At the time of his sentencing, Mr Justice Bean said: "You are at present a highly dangerous man. There is plainly a very significant risk to the public of serious harm caused by your committing further specified offences of violence.

"I do not think it is proved that you intended to kill Robert Knox. The truth is that you simply could not care less whether you killed him or not… When you learned that you had killed Rob your only response was to say, 'Yeah sweet.' Your lack of regret, let alone remorse, was truly chilling."

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter and get the heads-up on the shows and films everyone’s talking about.