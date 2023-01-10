Harry Potter star Rupert Grint gives adorable update on daughter Wednesday

Ahead of The Servant's season four debut, Rupert Grint joined Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show where he gave fans a rare update on his daughter, Wednesday. Asked about his family, the Harry Potter alum replied: "Good, yeah we're doing good. She's – Wednesday's nearly three." Rupert shares his daughter with long-term girlfriend Georgia Groome.

In a hilarious moment, host Jimmy couldn't help but comment on the name Wednesday, which has grown in popularity since the release of Tim Burton's hit Netflix show starring Jenna Ortega. "Glad we kind of got in there," joked Rupert, "There's gonna be a boom, a Wednesday boom." "It's a good name, I stand by it," he added.

Rupert also spoke about his daughter's interests, telling Jimmy that she's into "so many things."

"I mean she's kind of princess crazy as well," he said, "But she's struggling a little bit with kind of adjusting to UK life. She's spent most of her time in America, so she's missing some kind of cultural things."

Explaining that he's spent a great deal of time filming The Servant in Philadelphia, Rupert pointed out that Wednesday has grown particularly attached to the city. "She does love Philly, she loves Hoagies, she loves water ice," he said. "And the big one is Target."

"She is obsessed with Target," Rupert revealed. "She'd choose that over going to the park, the zoo." The actor also had audience members laughing as he further detailed Wednesday's obsession with the department store.

Rupert revealed that Wednesday has become attached to Philadelphia, which is where The Servant is filmed

"She loves going to different Targets and seeing how the layout is slightly different," said Rupert. "And sometimes she doesn't buy anything, she just wants to kind of browse."

"The toy aisle is definitely a draw but she's more into lip balm to be fair," he continued.

Jimmy then showed fans a photo of the homemade Target play store that doting dad Rupert had created for his little one. "I think I've definitely captured the essence," joked the Harry Potter star.

