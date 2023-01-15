NCIS teases major new storyline that fans have been waiting for Season 20 continues on Monday

NCIS has teased a major new storyline concerning Gary Cole's character, Alden Parker, which is set to air during Monday night's episode - and fans can't wait.

The upcoming plot will see the team investigate a murder, revealing one of the suspects to be linked to Alden's romantic past.

WATCH: Did you catch the epic crossover episode?

Loading the player...

In a promo clip shared to the show's official social media pages, Jessica Knight, Timothy McGee, Nicholas Torres and Alden can be seen looking at CCTV footage to identify a murder suspect.

Alden appears to recognize the criminal, telling his team: "Something about this guy looks," before being interrupted by Timothy who confirms the suspect to be a man named Ryan Erinson.

A shocked Alden reacts to the news, saying: "You've gotta be kidding me."

MORE: Inside NCIS star Vanessa Lachey's stunning Hawaiian home

MORE: Will there be an NCIS: Hawai'i season three and is Yasmine Al-Bustami returning as Lucy Tara?

When asked by Nicholas if he knows him, Alden surprises his team with his response: "No, but I know his mother. He is the son of Joy Erinson but I know her as Joy Sullivan… She was my first love when I was just a kid."

Gary Cole as Alden Parker

Timothy adds: "Unfortunately, your first love's son is now a prime murder suspect."

Viewers took to the comments section to share their excitement for the new episode, with one person writing: "Yes!! We NEED a Parker love story," while another added: "Whooaa... Need MORE backstories about Parker!! Still need to know his story with the boat and his Navy Family tho."

A third person commented: "Ooooh, THAT looks good!" while another added: "Oh, I can't wait to see this episode. Parker is just getting better and better with each episode. I kinda enjoy him more now."

NCIS continues on Monday

The new episode will come just a week after the epic crossover episode, which drew in over seven million viewers, shocking NCIS: Hawai'i star Vanessa Lachey with the incredible fan response.

The three-parter saw teams from the Washington DC, Hawaii and LA branches come together for a high-stakes investigation, in which the agents learned that they each had a six-digit bounty on their head via the dark web.

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.