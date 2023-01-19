Tiger King's Carole Baskin's resurfaced claims her husband was 'found alive' revealed The second season of the Netflix show landed in 2021

Tiger King star Carole Baskin previously spoke out following claims her first husband, Don Lewis, had been "found alive" in Costa Rica over 20 years after his disappearance. And now the former interview has resurfaced after going viral online.

The animal rights activist, who became an internet sensation along with now-imprisoned Joe Exotic thanks to the Netflix true-crime documentary, was appearing on This Morning back in 2021, around the time the second season was released, when she was asked about the claims.

Carole explained she thought it seemed "impossible" for him to be alive, adding she didn't think he would be able to keep himself afloat. "I didn't think that he was capable of supporting himself," she told Phillip Schofield and Josie Gibson at the time.

"He took about $1 million down to Costa Rica and I had agreed to let him do that so that he could prove to himself that he couldn't make a living. So I don't know how it is that Homeland Security says he's alive and well in Costa Rica, but I'm glad to hear it."

However, there has been no evidence since then that these claims are legitimate or indeed officially from Homeland Security.

Carole Baskin appeared on This Morning in 2021

In the first season of Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness, Joe Exotic accused Carole of being responsible for his disappearance – something she has always vehemently denied.

Season two added a new thread to the story. Don's attorney, Joseph Fritz, revealed a detective had informed him of Don living in Costa Rica. There was also speculation that he was able to change his identity, but these claims have not been proven.

Carole has always denied she had any involvement in Don's disappearance

Season two was clearly just as eye-opening as the first, which proved to be a lockdown smash in 2020. The synopsis reads: "With Joe Exotic behind bars and Carole Baskin closing in on ownership of his disreputable zoo, the Emmy-nominated saga continues its twisted course with Tiger King 2 as newfound revelations emerge on the motivations, backstories, and secrets of America’s most notorious big cat owners.

"Old enemies and frenemies, including Jeff Lowe, Tim Stark, Allen Glover, and James Garretson return for another season of murder, mayhem, and madness. Thought you knew the whole story? Just you wait."

