Francesca Shillcock
The nominations for the 2023 BAFTAs are here and The Banshees of Inishrin leads the way with a number of nods...
Awards season is in full swing and the next glitzy event on the calendar to look forward to is the BAFTAs. Excitement for the British film event is beginning to grow thanks to the release of the shortlist of nominees.
There are a number of huge films and stars that are hoping to win big this year. Movies that fans are likely to be hearing a lot about include Aftersun, The Banshees of Inisherin, and The Fabelmans. Meanwhile, stars such as Michelle Yeoh, Brendan Fraser and Michelle Williams have all made the longlist and are in with a chance of bagging the coveted trophy.
Keep checking back here for the full shortlist of nominees as they're announced…
Outstanding British Film
Aftersun
The Banshees of Inisherin
Brian and Charles
Empire of Light
Good Luck to You, Leo Grande
Living
Roald Dahl's Matilda the Musical
See How They Run
The Swimmers
The Wonder
Outstanding Debut by British Writer, Director or Producer
Charlotte Wells, Aftersun
Georgia Oakley, Helen Sifre, Blue Jean
Marie Liden, Electric Malady
Katy Brand, Good Luck to You, Leo Grande
Maia Kenworthy, Rebellion
Film Not in the English Language
All Quiet on the Western Front
Argentina, 1985
Corsage
Decision to Leave
The Quiet Girl
Documentary
All That Breathes
All the Beauty and the Bloodshed
Fire of Love
Moonage Daydream
Navalny
Director
Edward Berger, All Quiet on the Western Front
Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin
Park Chan-Wood, Decision to Leave
Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All At Once
Todd Field, Tár
Gina Prince-Bythewood, The Woman King
Original Screenplay
The Banshees of Inisherin
Everything Everywhere All At Once
The Fabelmans
Tar
Triangle of Sadness
Adapted Screenplay
All Quiet on the Western Front
Living
The Quiet Girl
She Said
The Whale
Supporting Actor
Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin
Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin
Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All At Once
Eddie Redmayne, The Good Nurse
Albrecht Schuch, All Quiet on the Western Front
Micheal Ward, Empire of Light
Supporting Actress
Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Hong Chau, The Whale
Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin
Dolly De Leon, Triangle of Sadness
Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All At Once
Carey Mulligan, She Said
Leading Actor
Austin Butler, Elvis
Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin
Brendan Fraser, The Whale
Daryl McCormack, Good Luck to You, Leo Grande
Paul Mescal, Aftersun
Bill Nighy, Living
Leading Actress
Cate Blanchett, Tár
Viola Davis, The Woman King
Danielle Deadwyler, Till
Ana de Armas, Blonde
Emma Thompson,Good Luck to You, Leo Grande
Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All At Once
Best Film
All Quiet on the Western Front
The Banshees of Inisherin
Elvis
Everything Everywhere All At Once
Tár
Animated Film
Guillermo Del Toro's Pinocchio
Marcel The Shell With Shoes On
Puss In Boots: The Last Wish
Turning Red
Casting
Aftersun
All Quiet on the Western Front
Elvis
Everything Everywhere All At Once
Triangle of Sadness
Cinematography
All Quiet on the Western Front
Elvis
The Batman
Empire Of Light
Top Gun: Maverick
Costume Design
All Quiet on the Western Front
Elvis
Babylon
Amsterdam
Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris
Editing
All Quiet on the Western Front
The Banshees of Inisherin
Elvis
Everything Everywhere All At Once
Top Gun: Maverick
Make Up and Hair
All Quiet on the Western Front
Elvis
The Batman
Roald Dahl's Matilda The Musical
The Whale
Original Score
All Quiet on the Western Front
The Banshees of Inisherin
Everything Everywhere All At Once
Babylon
Guillermo Del Toro's Pinocchio
Production Design
All Quiet on the Western Front
The Batman
Elvis
Babylon
Guillermo Del Toro's Pinocchio
Sound
All Quiet on the Western Front
Avatar: The Way of Water
Elvis
Top Gun: Maverick
Tár
Special Visual Effects
All Quiet on the Western Front
Avatar: The Way of Water
Top Gun: Maverick
Everything Everywhere All At Once
The Batman
British Short Animation
The Boy, The Mole, The Fox and The Horse
Middle Watch
Your Mountain Is Waiting
British Short Film
The Ballad of Olive Morris
Bazigaga
Bus Girl
A Drifting Up
An Irish Goodbye
EE Rising Star
Aimee Lou Wood
Daryl McCormack
Emma Mackey
Naomi Ackie
Sheila Atim
