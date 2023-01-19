BAFTA 2023 nominations: see the full list here - LIVE UPDATES The Banshees of Inisherin leads the way is Actor, Director and Film categories

Awards season is in full swing and the next glitzy event on the calendar to look forward to is the BAFTAs. Excitement for the British film event is beginning to grow thanks to the release of the shortlist of nominees.

There are a number of huge films and stars that are hoping to win big this year. Movies that fans are likely to be hearing a lot about include Aftersun, The Banshees of Inisherin, and The Fabelmans. Meanwhile, stars such as Michelle Yeoh, Brendan Fraser and Michelle Williams have all made the longlist and are in with a chance of bagging the coveted trophy.

Outstanding British Film

Aftersun

The Banshees of Inisherin

Brian and Charles

Empire of Light

Good Luck to You, Leo Grande

Living

Roald Dahl's Matilda the Musical

See How They Run

The Swimmers

The Wonder

Outstanding Debut by British Writer, Director or Producer

Charlotte Wells, Aftersun

Georgia Oakley, Helen Sifre, Blue Jean

Marie Liden, Electric Malady

Katy Brand, Good Luck to You, Leo Grande

Maia Kenworthy, Rebellion

Film Not in the English Language

All Quiet on the Western Front

Argentina, 1985

Corsage

Decision to Leave

The Quiet Girl

Documentary

All That Breathes

All the Beauty and the Bloodshed

Fire of Love

Moonage Daydream

Navalny

Director

Edward Berger, All Quiet on the Western Front

Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin

Park Chan-Wood, Decision to Leave

Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All At Once

Todd Field, Tár

Gina Prince-Bythewood, The Woman King

Original Screenplay

The Banshees of Inisherin

Everything Everywhere All At Once

The Fabelmans

Tar

Triangle of Sadness

Adapted Screenplay

All Quiet on the Western Front

Living

The Quiet Girl

She Said

The Whale

Supporting Actor

Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin

Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin

Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All At Once

Eddie Redmayne, The Good Nurse

Albrecht Schuch, All Quiet on the Western Front

Micheal Ward, Empire of Light

Supporting Actress

Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Hong Chau, The Whale

Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin

Dolly De Leon, Triangle of Sadness

Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All At Once

Carey Mulligan, She Said

Leading Actor

Austin Butler, Elvis

Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin

Brendan Fraser, The Whale

Daryl McCormack, Good Luck to You, Leo Grande

Paul Mescal, Aftersun

Bill Nighy, Living

Leading Actress

Cate Blanchett, Tár

Viola Davis, The Woman King

Danielle Deadwyler, Till

Ana de Armas, Blonde

Emma Thompson,Good Luck to You, Leo Grande

Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All At Once

Best Film

All Quiet on the Western Front

The Banshees of Inisherin

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All At Once

Tár

Animated Film

Guillermo Del Toro's Pinocchio

Marcel The Shell With Shoes On

Puss In Boots: The Last Wish

Turning Red

Casting

Aftersun

All Quiet on the Western Front

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All At Once

Triangle of Sadness

Cinematography

All Quiet on the Western Front

Elvis

The Batman

Empire Of Light

Top Gun: Maverick

Costume Design

All Quiet on the Western Front

Elvis

Babylon

Amsterdam

Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris

Editing

All Quiet on the Western Front

The Banshees of Inisherin

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All At Once

Top Gun: Maverick

Make Up and Hair

All Quiet on the Western Front

Elvis

The Batman

Roald Dahl's Matilda The Musical

The Whale

Original Score

All Quiet on the Western Front

The Banshees of Inisherin

Everything Everywhere All At Once

Babylon

Guillermo Del Toro's Pinocchio

Production Design

All Quiet on the Western Front

The Batman

Elvis

Babylon

Guillermo Del Toro's Pinocchio

Sound

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

Elvis

Top Gun: Maverick

Tár

Special Visual Effects

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

Top Gun: Maverick

Everything Everywhere All At Once

The Batman

British Short Animation

The Boy, The Mole, The Fox and The Horse

Middle Watch

Your Mountain Is Waiting

British Short Film

The Ballad of Olive Morris

Bazigaga

Bus Girl

A Drifting Up

An Irish Goodbye

EE Rising Star

Aimee Lou Wood

Daryl McCormack

Emma Mackey

Naomi Ackie

Sheila Atim

