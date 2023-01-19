Jeremy Renner 'breaths getting shorter' in shocking released audio of 911 call The Mayor of Kingstown star was badly hurt in the accident

The 911 call from Jeremy Renner's shocking accident has partially been released to the public, revealing horrific details about the Avengers' star's injuries after being ran over by a snow plough at his property of his Lake Tahoe-area vacation home.

In the phone call, which was made by his unnamed neighbour, he said: "Immediately! Someone's been run over by a snowcat, hurry… He's been crushed."

He added that there was "a lot of blood", and when the operator asked if there were any "obvious injuries", he replied: "Yeah, Oh my God, yes... He says he's got ribs issues. His right side… his right chest and upper torso. His ribs look like they might be crushed, he's got a head wound as well."

While waiting for the emergency services to arrive in the snowy weather conditions, the neighbour added: "His breaths are getting shorter so please."

The neighbor can then be heard telling Jeremy: "You're gonna be alright brother. This is just pain here, so deal with tha and you'll be alright, we'll get you out of here."

Asking for an update, he continued: "Shallow breaths. A lot of pain. He's conscious," before telling the Mayor of Kingstown star: "Don't be drifting off. Stay awake."

Jeremy shared a photo from hospital

Jeremy announced his return home from hospital on Wednesday after being admitted at the beginning of the month. Tweeting about the premiere of Mayor of Kingstown season two, he wrote on Tuesday: "Outside my brain fog in recovery, I was very excited to watch episode 201 with my family at home."

The actor underwent two surgeries and spent time in an intensive care unit while in hospital.

