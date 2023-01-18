Mayor of Kingstown makes big change following Jeremy Renner's discharge from hospital The Hawkeye actor has been recovering from a snow plough accident

Mayor of Kingstown has made a big change to the key art for its second season following Jeremy Renner's serious snow plough accident.

In the original poster, which was released in December prior to Jeremy's injury, the actor's character Mike McLusky was pictured with a bloodied face. However, the picture has now been replaced with a new photo, in which all visible injuries have been removed, out of respect for the actor's incident.

The change comes just as Jeremy announced his return home from hospital. Tweeting about the premiere of Mayor of Kingstown season two, he wrote on Tuesday: "Outside my brain fog in recovery, I was very excited to watch episode 201 with my family at home."

Fans were quick to send their well wishes following Jeremy's update. One person tweeted: "I'm so very happy to see this! Continuing to send you great healing vibes, patience, strength and love," while another added: "That's great news. I'm glad you're finally home with your family now. Sending all my love and prayers as you continue your recovery. Get well soon Jeremy."

A third person commented: "You’re home?! That’s fantastic news. Go gently on that road to recovery though, sending love and light for continued healing."

The original poster art showed Jeremy's character with a bloodied face

The Marvel star was hospitalized at the beginning of the month after being run over by his PistenBully snowplow. The 52-year-old was digging out a stuck car on the property of his Lake Tahoe-area vacation home after a big snowstorm when the incident occurred.

The Hawkeye actor underwent two surgeries and spent time in an intensive care unit while in hospital.

The poster art was recently changed in light of Jeremy's accident

Just two days after he was airlifted to hospital, Jeremy shared a photo of his horrific injuries. Sharing a selfie from his hospital bed, which showed his bruised and swollen eyes, he wrote in the caption: "Thank you all for your kind words. I'm too messed up now to type. But I send love to you all."

