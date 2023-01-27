The Repair Shop Will Kirk 'can't feel hands' for new venture away from show The Repair Shop star took the morning off for a new hobby

Will Kirk has revealed that he has been converted to a brand new hobby after a very chilly morning - but we can’t say that it looks very appealing! The Repair Shop star took part in wild swimming for the first time on Friday morning - but admitted that he couldn’t feel his hands or face after taking part in the activity!

Sharing a clip of himself climbing out of the cold waters on the frosty January morning, he captioned the post: "Despite not being able to feel my face or hands for the rest of the morning, I’m now a wild swimming convert."

The star also thanked the brand Stanley Europe, which specialises in thermos for all sorts of different activities, who invited him to the unusual launch!

Will has been having a very busy time at the moment with his television career as well as the arrival of his adorable baby daughter. He recently enjoyed a fun day out with the six-month-old to Greenwich Park, where they stood at the top of a hill and admired a sweeping view of the city skyline.

Will has recently become a new dad

Following their winter walk, Will later shared photos and videos from the National Maritime Museum, where they took a look at some expertly crafted miniature boats. Finishing off the day with a hearty meal at Greenwich Market, it's safe to say that Will and his family had the best time together.

Will and his partner Polly welcomed their daughter back in July 2022, and he shared a photo of the newborn on Instagram. Chatting to about how dad life has been treating him to HELLO!, he said: "Absolutely amazing. I love her so much. It was quite tricky to leave home this morning to come down to The Repair Shop because she's so sweet in the mornings and she just looks up at you and she'd just woken up.

"I'm absolutely in love. It's the best thing I've ever done I think, having a child," he added.

