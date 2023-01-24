The Repair Shop's Will Kirk posts new video from family day out with baby daughter The TV star is a proud dad to his baby girl

Will Kirk has been enjoying some quality time with his baby daughter, and on Sunday, the doting dad gave fans a rare glimpse of his family day out in London. Taking to Instagram, The Repair Shop star revealed that he'd taken his six-month-old on a trip to Greenwich Park, where they stood at the top of a hill and admired a sweeping view of the city skyline.

Wrapping up warm in a knitted jumper, Will proudly carried his little one around in a baby carrier throughout the day. Dressed in a white teddy onesie and a red crochet hat, his daughter – whose name is yet to be revealed – couldn't have looked more adorable!

Following their winter walk, Will later shared photos and videos from the National Maritime Museum, where they took a look at some expertly crafted miniature boats. Finishing off the day with a hearty meal at Greenwich Market, it's safe to say that Will and his family had the best time together.

Just days before, the woodwork expert shared another sweet post of his daughter sitting on his shoulders, alongside the caption: "Time off work well spent." Back in December, Will and his co-stars revealed that they'd wrapped filming on The Repair Shop ahead of the Christmas break.

The Repair Shop star has been enjoying some time off with his family

It was in July 2022, that Will welcomed his tiny tot into the world. Sharing a photo of the newborn on Instagram, the 37-year-old was inundated with well wishes. He shares his baby daughter with his wife – qualified doctor, Polly Snowdon.

The couple tied the knot in August 2021 in a ceremony that took place at the Kings Head Hotel in Cirencester. The pair were forced to postpone their wedding, which was due to be held in 2020, due to the coronavirus pandemic. However, it seems as though their big day was well worth the wait as Will called the occasion "the best day of his life."

