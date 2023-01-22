Happy Valley episode four's bizarre moment actually happened in real life 

Happy Valley season three episode four ended with a wild twist as Tommy Lee Royce brazenly escaped from court after Darius ordered two of his men to create a distraction for him, resulting in Tommy climbing over the perspex-enclosed dock, escaping the courtroom and hiding in nearby newsagents, completely alluding the court’s security team.

While some viewers might think that his great escape was somewhat unrealistic, the show’s creator Sally Wainwright is nothing but thorough - and it appears that court escapes under very similar circumstances have actually happened in real life.

Back in 2011, a teenager charged with attempted robbery, theft, racially aggravated criminal damage and threatening behaviour were able to climb over the perspex-enclosure dock before breaking away from security and running out of the building.

Tommy Lee Royce has escaped prison

Meanwhile, in 2021, 22-year-old Nathan Oloyowang also escaped a court after he was convicted of dangerous driving, receiving a ten-month imprisonment sentence. In this case, Nathan actually smashed the screen before escaping the court, and he managed to avoid being recaptured for three weeks following the incident.

What did you think of the episode?

Fans of the hit show correctly predicted that Tommy would indeed escape from prison in episode four, with one writing: "Tommy is learning Spanish bc he’s gonna escape the court in Leeds and take Ryan to Spain and kill Catherine omg," while another person added: "My brain thinking up scenarios for #HappyValley. Neil is Tommy Lee Royce's dad and helps him escape at court hearing, Tommy Kills Catherine, Catherine kills Tommy, Ryan kills Tommy, Ryan kills Catherine, Tommy and Ryan flee the country etc."

A third person added: "My predictions: 1. Tommy will escape from court on Tuesday. 2. Weird male teacher will be accused of his wife's demise. 3. Neil has connections with Tommy somewhere. 4. Ryan is in imminent danger but not sure who from!"

