Dan Walker shares amazing Happy Valley finale theory - and fans think he's right

Happy Valley’s season three finale is taking place on Sunday, and it seems that everyone is speculating on how the show will conclude - including Channel 5 news presenter Dan Walker!

Taking to Twitter, the TV personality opened up about how he thinks the show will conclude, and fans think he might be right! He wrote: "My new #HappyValley climax theory (please tell me I’m wrong and it all ends nicely)… Ryan says he’ll run away but betrays Tommy & gets murdered by his dad. Catherine kills Tommy on her last day in the job and Claire takes the fall to show her sister that she loves her."

He then cheekily added: "Theory number 2: Neil is Tommy’s dad it all kicks off."

Fans were quick to agree, with one writing: "Might not be far off here Dan," while another added: "Ohhh I thought something along this line! Claire or Anne doing the deed on Tommy, Ryan saving Catherine, etc."

Will Catherine kill Tommy?

Others were quick to share their own theories, with one writing: "Tommy is moments away from killing Catherine and Ryan turns up and does him in," while another added: "I think Tommy kills Catherine and Ryan kills Tommy." A third person suggested: "I have a theory that Alyson Garrs and her problematic car (clutch) has something to do with the finale - maybe Tommy tries to steal it but can’t drive it because of the clutch."

Director Fergus O’Brien has opened up about what viewers can expect from the finale. Speaking on the Shrine Podcast, he said: "You can expect to be thrilled. I literally can't tell you anything plot-wise because I would be hunted down probably.

We can't wait for the ending!

"But it's really exciting. I've rewatched it recently for some reason or other and I remember looking at the time code and I was 16 minutes in and I couldn't believe how much stuff has happened."

