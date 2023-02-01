Oliver Hudson teases departure from beloved project leaving viewers disappointed

Oliver Hudson was able to win over a whole new wave of fans with his appearance as FBI agent Garrett Miller in the Fox show The Cleaning Lady.

The actor's turn, however, was cut short as his character was killed off at the end of the second season, which concluded in December.

While his character's arc came to an end at the time, even receiving an entire funeral to his credit, fans of the show and actor are definitely still upset.

Goldie Hawn and ex-husband Bill Hudson's son shared a still from the filming of the scene in which he wrapped himself upon his character's coffin, covered in an American flag with a framed photo of his in the background.

"Oliver Hudson at Garrett Miller's funeral… he was a good man," he jokingly captioned his picture, and it's clear many viewers haven't recovered from the exit yet.

"What? They already killed you off? Did the cleaning lady do it?" one fan who wasn't in the know wrote, while another wrote: "Now I'm pissed all over again!!"

Oliver continued mourning the death of his The Cleaning Lady character

A third added: "Noooooo… Maybe you went into witness protection program and then you come back…," while a fourth added some hope with: "The Cleaning Lady is based on a soap opera. You can come back from the dead."

The dad-of-three paid a comical homage to Garrett Miller, who had emerged as a fan favorite from the series, after the episode featuring his death had aired.

Oliver wrote: "RIP Garrett Miller… you were a passionate, loyal man who could have used a little more moisturizer and a few more sit-ups.

Garrett Miller was killed off at the end of the show's second season

"But all that doesn't matter now as you're 6 feet under. I'm not sure many people will miss you… [your] wife hates you, [your] kids barely know you and everyone at the bureau thinks you're an [expletive]. Oh well.. RIP."

