Oliver Hudson is one doting son, and he clearly couldn't be prouder of calling Goldie Hawn his mom, as evidenced by his latest social media post.

The actor took to social media with a late birthday message for his mom, who turned 77 on Monday, sharing an old photograph of them from a red carpet event.

"Goldie Hawn just had a birthday and I was lucky enough to get my picture taken with her!!" he joked in his caption alongside the joyous shot, which saw his mom embrace him while laughing with full abandon.

"She couldn't have been nicer!" he continued. "I asked her to be my mother and she said YES!!!! My life is complete! Sorry @barbrastreisand but I finally found someone who loves me for me…"

A fan commented on the photo saying: "She is one in a million. You hit the mom jackpot," while another added: "Is there an application we can fill out for her to be our mom? Asking for myself. Happy birthday Goldie!!!"

It's largely possible that Oliver was not able to share a social media tribute for his mom the day of as planned due to his having tested positive for Covid-19 a few days prior, although it seems like he has been on the road to recovery.

Oliver shared a hysterical and heartfelt birthday message for his mom

The actor took to Instagram with another one of his singing videos, this time titled: "'I have Covid' by Oliver Rutledge Hudson."

The video mostly consisted of him in bed singing "I have Covid-19" over and over, even pulling out a falsetto at one point, to share news of his diagnosis.

Of course, to fans of the actor, this was right on par for the course, and while they sent him messages of care and well wishes, they were equally as enamored by his reveal style.

The actor tested positive for Covid-19 just a few days prior

"CDC really needs to jump on this jingle for its commercials," one fan wrote as another commented: "Ah. The Covid falsetto. Precious."

