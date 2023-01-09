Kate Hudson's brother Oliver Hudson hilariously disapproves of her latest totally sheer look - photo The actor made his opinions loud and clear

Kate Hudson sure knows how to leave fans dazzled and impressed with her looks on the red carpet and beyond, but her latest, while fans raved about it, left her brother quite stunned.

The actress' older brother, Oliver Hudson, had one single choice phrase to describe his little sister's latest look, which he didn't particularly approve of.

The two are known for their on and offline sibling antics, and fans of the famous pair aren't strangers to seeing their opinions on each other displayed loud and clear.

Kate took to Instagram to show off her most recent glamorous ensemble, as she was featured in British Vogue's Hollywood Portfolio for their February 2023 issue.

She looked drop-dead gorgeous in a totally sheer, form-fitting gown by Paris-based womenswear brand Coperni, which featured a halter neckline with a key-hole cut-out, long sleeves, and was made of a geometric, crocheted material reminiscent of an Anni Albers artwork.

Given the transparent nature of the dress, of course the Glass Onion star had to make sure what lay underneath coordinated perfectly with the look, and in the caption on her Instagram post she credited Wacoal as the brand behind her undies, or "knickers" as she aptly called them.

Kate looks fabulous, regardless of what her brother thinks

Fans and celebrities alike approved of the look, with British Vogue's own editor in chief Edward Enninful complimenting her appearance on the new hit Rian Johnson murder mystery film by writing: "Such a great performance," alongside a red heart emoji.

"Um helllllooo," reality star Whitney Port also wrote, as other followers of Kate said: "Wow wow wow," and: "You look pretty amazing in the sheer dress," as well as: "You are stunning like your mother."

The two are always up to something!

However, her brother begged to differ, and he cheekily stated in the comments: "Wildly inappropriate.."

Fans couldn't help but rave about his reaction as they did about the look itself, replying to the The Cleaning Lady actor: "You're so freaking funny," and: "Only a brother would say that," as another fan admitted: "At first I wanted to write, 'What is your problem dude?' But then I read the family name one more time."

