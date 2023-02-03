Happy Valley creator Sally Wainwright’s next TV show sounds seriously good – details Need something to watch after Happy Valley? Check out The Ballad of Renegade Nell

Sally Wainwright has been hugely celebrated over the last few weeks for Happy Valley season three, which has been loved by viewers and critics alike. The writer and director has plenty of amazing shows including Last Tango in Halifax and Gentleman Jack under her belt, but what does she have coming up next? Find out everything you need to know about her upcoming Disney+ show, The Ballad of Renegade Nell…

The series, which is being directed by Sex Education director Ben Taylor, is set to star Derry Girls’ star Louisa Harland as Nell, who is described as "a quick-witted and courageous young woman who finds herself framed for murder and unexpectedly becomes the most notorious highwaywoman in 18th Century England".

The series is also set to star Ted Lasso’s star Nick Mohammed as Billy Blind, a spirit who helps Nell as she realises that fate has put her on the wrong side of the law for a reason much bigger than she could’ve ever imagined. The series will also star Line of Duty star Adrian Lester as the Earl of Poynton, a master political schemer and manipulator.

Others major stars set to appear on the show include Line of Duty’s very own Dot, Craig Parkinson, Fear the Walking Dead star Frank Dillane, The Tudors star Joely Richardson, and The Sinner star Alice Kremelberg.

The eight-part series has yet to receive a release date, but since it began filming in July 2022, we think we might have an update soon - so watch this space! Disney+ has also confirmed that the show will indeed be released at some point in 2023.

Sally's new project is set to be released in 2023

Although Sally has yet to chat about The Ballad of Renegade Nell just yet, she has spoken about writing period dramas. Chatting about Gentleman Jack, she previously told The Guardian: "There has been this slavish adaptation of things like Jane Austen, which I just find irrelevant. They seem to be obsessed with: ‘Can you find a man? Are you pretty enough to find a rich man?’ As if that’s all women care about. It leaves me cold."

