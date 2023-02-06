Jeremy Clarkson returns after Meghan Markle controversy with Clarkson’s Farm season 2 trailer The show is set to be released on 10 February

Jeremy Clarkson is set to return to our screens following the controversy surrounding his The Sun column about Meghan Markle. The trailer for his hit show Clarkson’s Farm season two has been released amid reports that Amazon Prime Video is set to sever ties with the TV personality.

In the trailer, Jeremy continues his work on the farm with the help of his farmhand Caleb, with moments including the almost death of a mouse, a meat-only restaurant and Jeremy nearly flipping over a tractor. See the full trailer here...

WATCH: Jeremy Clarkson returns to our screens with Clarkson's Farm season 2

The show was originally a huge hit for the streaming platform, which cancelled an upcoming press conference with Jeremy following his controversial comments about Meghan. In his column, which he has since apologised for, he said he hated the Duchess of Sussex, adding that he wanted to see her "made to parade naked through the streets of every town in Britain while the crowds chant, ‘Shame!’ and throw lumps of excrement at her."

Jeremy apologised for his comments against Meghan

He has since apologised for his comments, writing: "I’m just not sexist and I abhor violence against women. And yet I seemed to be advocating just that. I was mortified and so was everyone else. My phone went mad. Very close friends were furious. Even my own daughter took to Instagram to denounce me."

Jeremy added that he wrote to Harry and Meghan to say sorry, explaining: "I said I was baffled by what they had been saying on TV but that the language I’d used in my column was disgraceful and that I was profoundly sorry."

Jeremy's show is returning in February

His The Grand Tour co-star James May recently spoke about Jeremy’s comments on BBC Radio 4’s Today programme, saying: "Somebody pointed out to me that he said something like ‘all people my age think the same way’ – well, I would like to go on the record and say I don’t. I’m only a couple of years younger than him.”

After parts were read out to him, he added: "Yes, I wouldn’t have written that. I think it sounds a little bit too creepy, but I’m also very much in favour of free speech and allowing the haters to hate so we can see what they have to say."

