Jeremy Clarkson's vile Meghan Markle views have 'no place on ITV' warns boss after 'Amazon axe' ITV boss Carlyn McCall has spoken out about Jeremy Clarkson’s comments

Following Jeremy Clarkson's controversial article about Meghan Markle, the head of ITV, Carlyn McCall, has stated that the presenter's views have "no place on ITV." In a letter to MP John Nicolson, the Chief Executive has clarified that Clarkson's comments are "in no way endorsed by ITV" and that his role on Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? "does not provide a platform for his opinions."

WATCH: Jeremy Clarkson's article about Meghan attracts record complaints to press regulator

McCall's letter comes just days after it was reported that Amazon had cut ties with Clarkson, following the release of his December column for The Sun. In the article, the Grand Tour star had said that he "hated" the Duchess of Sussex and that he had fantasised about seeing her paraded through the streets.

It's not the first time that an ITV representative has commented on the situation. While speaking at a Broadcasting Press Guild event in London, ITV's media and entertainment boss Kevin Lygo addressed the controversy surrounding Jeremy's article, explaining that he has "no control" over what he writes in his newspaper columns.

ITV boss Carlyn McCall explained that Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? does not "provide a platform for his opinions"

"We hire him as a consummate broadcaster of the most famous quiz on television, Who Wants To Be A Millionaire?" he said. "So it's not quite in our wheelhouse but I don't know what he was thinking when he wrote that. It was awful."

The column has since been removed, and Clarkson has issued an apology.

Jeremy Clarkson has issued an apology following the release of his controversial column

A spokesperson for the Duchess of Sussex said: "On December 25, 2022, Mr. Clarkson wrote solely to Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex. The contents of his correspondence were marked Private and Confidential.

"While a new public apology has been issued today by Mr. Clarkson, what remains to be addressed is his long standing pattern of writing articles that spread hate rhetoric, dangerous conspiracy theories, and misogyny.

"Unless each of his other pieces were also written 'in a hurry', as he states, it is clear that this is not an isolated incident shared in haste, but rather a series of articles shared in hate."

