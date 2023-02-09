Will there be a season six of The Rookie? All we know about future of the show Nathan plays Officer John Nolan in the show which has been on the air since 2018 on ABC

Nathan Fillion's LAPD drama, The Rookie, is in the midst of season five with plenty of twists, turns and tragedies to keep viewers on their toes.

But is the popular ABC show receiving the ratings it needs to secure another season?

Currently, there is no official news confirming a renewal, but there's nothing to suggest it will be canceled either.

Multiple outlets are speculating that due to its continued popularity, this isn't the end of the road for Officer John Nolan or the other recruits and that a renewal announcement is imminent.

The program recently moved back from Sunday nights to Tuesday evenings and this has done wonders for ratings.

TVLine reported that the move resulted in its most-watched episode in two and a half years.

Fans of the show are hoping for season six

At the end of 2022, TVLine also reported that The Rookie was ABC’s most-watched drama series in the fall.

The entire cast and crew appear to love working on the show and Nathan is especially passionate about his workplace and his co-stars.

When season four wrapped in 2022, he was overcome with emotion. "About to don the uniform one last time till season 5," he wrote alongside a photo of his uniform on Instagram. "It’s been another challenging, yet rewarding year.

Nathan plays Officer John Nolan in the ABC show

"This cast, these writers, the producers and crew have worked so extremely hard, all throughout the pandemic, to bring you all an hour a week to escape and enjoy some good entertainment.

"I'm so very lucky to be along for this journey, and luckier still to have it continue. I know what this job means to me, but what does #therookieabc mean to you? What's been your favorite episode, your favorite character? (It's ok if you say it's me.)."

