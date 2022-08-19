Sex and the City fans overjoyed as Aidan Shaw 'tapped to return for And Just Like That' Aidan was a fan favorite

Sex and the City star John Corbett will return as Aidan Shaw in the second season of the hit show's rebooted series, And Just Like That.

Deadline has reported that the actor has been "tapped for a substantial, multi-episode arc on the second season of the Sex and the City followup".

John starred as Aidan in the original series, and was one of the few characters not to appear in the first season of HBO Max's reboot which launched in 2021.

In the original series, he starred as furniture maker Aidan, a character with whom many fans believed Carrie (played by Sarah Jessica Parker) should have married; she instead wed Mr Big, but at the end of the first episode of And Just Like That, he died and the show followed her grief as she rediscovered life as a widow.

Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis also returned as Miranda and Charlotte, although Kim Cattrall did not return following her long-running feud with Sarah.

John had previously teased his involvement, telling fans in April 2021: "I think I might be in quite a few [episodes]."

Aidan appeared in the original series

However, he never appeared, and earlier in 2022 executive producer Michael Patrick King explained why, revealing that the show wanted to focus on Carrie's loss and growth.

"It really just felt like this was a lot for Carrie," he said. "This season was a lot. We wanted to get her through [Big’s death] and into the light—the last episode is called, Seeing the Light. We wanted to get her out. [Aidan’s return] is a big storyline that everybody at home wrote that we had never intended."