NCIS: Hawai'i star Tori Anderson sends fans wild with behind-the-scenes photo

NCIS: Hawai'i star Tori Anderson has shared a behind-the-scenes photo from the set of the popular CBS spin-off show - and fans are going wild.

Taking to her Twitter account, the actress, who plays Kate Whistler in the police procedural drama, posted a snap of two of her co-stars having fun on the beach.

The photo showed Jason Antoon and Noah Mills, who play Ernie Malik and Jesse Boone, taking their dogs on a stroll beside the sea.

She wrote in the caption: "Just so you know that Jesse / Ernie bromance is real. This is their typical day off. #NCISHawaii."

Fans rushed to the comments section to express their delight over the photo, with one person writing: "I love this so much!! On and off-screen family," while another added: "Be still my heart."

A third person commented: "I LOVE THEM," while another tweeted: "I love how much y'all love each other."

Just so you know that Jesse / Ernie bromance is real.



This is their typical day off.#NCISHawaii pic.twitter.com/X1p5KBMmlG — Tori Anderson (@torianderson) February 7, 2023

Tori shared a behind-the-scenes snap from set

The post comes just as Yasmine Al-Bustami marked her return to the show as Lucy Tara in the latest episode. Viewers got a glimpse into Lucy's life aboard an aircraft carrier in Monday's episode, which saw the Special Agent Afloat assigned to her first big case.

While fans were overjoyed with Lucy's comeback, many were left wondering when she will head back to Hawai'i and be reunited with her girlfriend Kate.

Fans can't wait for a 'Kacy' reunion

Taking to Twitter, one fan wrote: "We may not have gotten the #Kacy reunion we are yearning for yet, but it was nice to see Ernie and Lucy talking and being the dynamic duo they are. Can Lucy return home now please?!" while another added: "Loved the episode. Loved Lucy being back. But I 100% need @NCISHawaiiCBS to let me know that #kacy will be back next week. I CAN'T wait until February 27th #ncishawaii."

