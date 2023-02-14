Why YOU season 4 fans think Love Quinn will return to show Hello, you. Find out more about a big fan theory about Penn Badley's popular show

YOU season four part one concluded on a tricky note for our hero AKA the serial murderer Joe (Penn Badgely), who found himself going up against the one real friend he made in London - but since his move to the UK, fans have been asking for the return of major star Victoria Pedretti - and here’s how we think she might be coming back!

In the promo for part two of the hit show, fans spotted that Love could be seen sitting in Joe’s home. While this, of course, could be a flashback, eagle-eyed viewers pointed out that she is actually holding Rhys Montrose’s memoir, convincing them that this isn’t a flashback at all. See the clip for yourself here…

WATCH: Victoria Pedretti returns at Love Quinn in season 4

Loading the player...

Taking to Twitter to discuss, one person wrote: "[Expletive] flashbacks, you mean to tell me that Joe could escape a secret dungeon on fire while chained to the wall but my girl Love can't be alive?" Another person added: "Netflix better not be playing with me with that lil clip of Love Quinn in Part 2 of the season 3 trailer because if they are I’ll cancel my subscription. I can’t believe I ever BELIEVED she perished in a fire. Let’s bfr she’s LOVE QUINN."

Do you think Love will be back?

MORE: Did you know You's Charlotte Ritchie made her film debut in Harry Potter?

MORE: See the Gossip Girl cast and their real-life children

A third person wrote: "No because I’m onto something??? LOVE QUINN HOLDING THE BOOK BY RHYS. VICTORIA PEDRETTI SEASON 4 PT 2 CONFIRMED." Others were quick to point out the link between the murders in season four and how Joe managed to get away with killing Love in season three, tweeting: "AND the killer cut a finger and an ear from their victims to frame Joe. THIS is what Joe did to himself to frame Love in season 3." Intriguing! What do you think?

Love was married in Joe in season three

You season 4: When is part 2 being released?

Luckily, fans won’t have too long to wait to get their answers! Part two will be released on 3 March on Netflix, and the trailer seems to hint that Joe will be determined to take out Rhys and his plans to become Mayor of London, whatever it takes.

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter and get the heads-up on the shows and films everyone’s talking about.