Why Chris Packham is taking a break from Winterwatch

Winterwatch is returning for another episode on BBC Two, but fans might be surprised to learn that presenter Chris Packham will not be involved in the show's future for at least three months. Speaking to The Mirror, the 61-year-old has since revealed that he's cancelled all TV work for the next 12 weeks to get "off the treadmill" after experiencing "burnout."

Opening up about his surprise decision, Chris explained that he intends to spend his time off creating animal sculptures, particularly of birds, snakes and humpback whales. "I'm not going to buy a Ferrari and run off with a 20-year-old," he joked.

Chris, who has worked as a presenter for over four decades, added: "I've never taken three months off work. Never. I can barely sleep I am so excited. I might have to ban Charlotte from the [art] studios.

"I don't want any interference or disruption, I want to get on with it. It will be good to clear my head and focus on something completely different."

Chris is currently in a relationship with Charlotte Corney – a renowned zookeeper and the former CEO of The Wildheart Animal Sanctuary on the Isle of Wight. A fellow animal lover, she also founded The Wildheart Trust. After meeting in 2007, the couple has since been inseparable, with Charlotte calling Chris "agonisingly funny" and her "whole world."

While Chris is looking forward to having some quiet time working on his sculptures, the Winterwatch star has revealed that he'll have his two poodles – Sid and Nancy – for company. "I can't heat the studio so I will be in my Puffa jacket. I'm making a big nest of old duvets and I'm getting an electric blanket to keep them warm," he told The Mirror. Chris resides in New Forest, Hampshire, an area renowned for its beautiful woodland and wildlife.

