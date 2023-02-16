Is Will Smith attending the 2023 Oscars Awards following ban? Will has apologized for his actions and resigned from the Academy

Will Smith might have won the Best Actor accolade in 2022 for his role in King Richard, but the actor's night went terribly awry after he assaulted Chris Rock live on stage after the comedian made a joke about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith. Following his actions, Will apologized to Chris as well as the Academy, who took certain measures against the star. So what does that mean for Will's attendace at the event going forward? Find out here...

Is Will Smith attending the Oscars in 2023?

Will has been banned from the Oscars and all Academy events for ten years.The decision was handed down by the Academy Of Motion Picture Arts and Science as a disciplinary action, meaning that the actor won't be eligible to attend another Oscars Awards show until 2033.

WATCH: Will Smith assaults Chris Rock at 2022 Oscars

Loading the player...

Will has apologized for his actions and resigned from the Academy. In a statement, the Academy said the Oscars had been "overshadowed by the unacceptable and harmful behavior we saw Mr Smith exhibit on stage".

"During our telecast, we did not adequately address the situation in the room. For this, we are sorry. This was an opportunity for us to set an example for our guests, viewers and our Academy family around the world, and we fell short — unprepared for the unprecedented," they added, confirming that "the Board has decided, for a period of 10 years from April 8, 2022, Mr. Smith shall not be permitted to attend any Academy events or programs, in person or virtually, including but not limited to the Academy Awards."

The Academy also praised Chris for "maintaining his composure under extraordinary circumstances".

Will stormed the stage after Chris Rock poked fun at Will's wife

In his resignation statement, Will said he had "betrayed the trust of the Academy" and was "heartbroken" over his actions. He added he would "fully accept any and all consequences for my conduct". His resignation means he will be unable to vote for future Oscars voters.

Only four members of the Academy have ever been removed from the prestigious organization; producer Harvey Weinstein, actor Bill Cosby, director Roman Polanski and cinematographer Adam Kimmel, all of whom were accused of sexual misconduct allegations. In 2004 Carmine Caridi was expelled for pirating screener videos he had received.

Who will present the Best Actress award at the Oscars 2023?

Traditionally, the actor who won the Best Actor accolade from the previous year as the honor of presenting the Best Actress award, which Will won't be able to do. While the Academy hasn't confirmed who will present the award, traditionally if the winner isn't available, a Best Actor nominee from the previous year presents the award instead, meaning that it could be likely that Andrew Garfield, Benedict Cumberbatch, Denzel Washington or Javier Bardem could give the Best Actress award out.

Will was in tears accepting he award less than an hour later

Why did Will Smith hit Chris Rock?

Will's actions came after Chris made a joke about wife Jada Pinkett Smith towards the end of the 2022 ceremony. As he was presenting the award for Best Documentary Feature, the comedian referred to her as GI Jane., referencing her shaved head. Jada has spoken publicly about her alopecia battle. Following his jibe, Will left his seat in the audience to confront Chris on stage. He then slapped Chris before telling him to "keep my wife's name out your [expletive] mouth".

Will and Jada at the Oscars 2022

Reflecting on his actions in November 2022 in an interview with Trevor Noah, the Emancipation actor said: "There’s many nuances and complexities to it. But at the end of the day, I just - I lost it, you know? I was going through something that night, you know? Not that that justifies my behaviour at all… It was a lot of things.

Will has been banned for ten years

"It was the little boy that watched his father beat up his mother, you know? All of that just bubbled up in that moment. That is not who I want to be. I was gone. That was a rage that had been bottled for a really long time."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! newsletters to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.