Here's what Kelly Ripa has said about Regis Philbin in her own words Regis sadly passed away in July 2020

Kelly Ripa had a close relationship with her former Live co-host Regis Philbin, however, as with any relationship, the pair occasionally didn't see eye to eye.

Regis sadly passed away in July 2020 following a heart attack, but he alongside broadcasters like Larry King will be honored at Friday's Daytime Emmys ceremony.

WATCH: Regis Philbin reacts to Kelly Ripa's pregnancy news

Here's what Kelly Ripa has said about her former co-host…

Kelly and Regis sometimes clashed due to some of his pre-show rituals, which involved not talking to the star before cameras started rolling.

Speaking about one of these rituals to The New York Times in 2017, she explained: "Regis had a mandate: Absolutely no talking off-camera. He had almost a superstition about it. You save it for the show. I'd be like, 'Good morning,' and he'd say, 'Save it for the air!'"

However, when Regis left the show, Kelly did feel nervous about being able to host it without him by her side.

Speaking to People in 2017, she said: "I just remember when Regis left it was so scary. Because we – meaning me – had never done this before. Regis had done it many times, and he was so good at it."

The pair didn't always see eye to eye

She added: "It makes you terrified. Like can I do this without Regis being here?"

But although Kelly and Regis may have sometimes had their differences, this didn't extend to her children, who the presenter said "worshipped" the late TV host.

Paying tribute to him on Live following his death last year, she explained that he would always talk to them "like adults" no matter their age.

Recalling a time that Regis babysat her children for a skit on Live, she said: "There was this moment with Lola when he was brushing her teeth before bed and she was staring at him and he says, 'Well you’re a gentile little lady.'

"And then I realize what it must be like to have been one of his daughters. There was this softness to him when he spoke to Lola."

Kelly was close to tears when she spoke about his passing

Kelly got emotional when she talked about his death on Live, as she told co-host Ryan Seacrest: "I've got to tell you Ryan, as you know I was communicating with you.

"Mark [Consuelos] and I were lucky enough to have all our children with us this past weekend on Saturday, so we were all together when we heard this horrible news.

"As people get older, you always know that certain things are inevitable and passing away is one of those things. But Regis is one of those people we all believed I think, would somehow not."

The TV host did leave his mark on Kelly, and speaking on 20/20 about his legacy, she said the main thing she learnt from him was "that you have to be yourself".

"You cannot be one person on camera and a different person once the light goes off or the audience is gone. You have to be who you are."

