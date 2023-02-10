American Idol 2023: everything you need to know Season 21 of the hit singing competition is coming to ABC

American Idol is set to return to our screens – and we couldn't be more excited! Following Noah Thompson's victory in last year's series, season 21 of the hit singing competition will land on ABC later this month. Want to learn more? Keep reading for all the details, including the official air date, celebrity judges and more…

When is season 21 of American Idol on?

Good news – the latest season is just around the corner! Scheduled to premiere on Sunday 19 February, you can tune into the ABC television network to watch the first episode. Plus, each episode will also be available to stream on Hulu the next day.

Who's hosting season 21 of American Idol?

Ryan Seacrest is returning as the official host of American Idol. Speaking about his role on season 21 of the talent show, he told People: "The season is going to be really great. We found some great contestants, a lot of country singers as one might expect."

Ryan Seacrest is hosting season 21 of American Idol

He added: "Every time we go out on the road we think, 'OK, did we tap out on all the great talent?' But what we've seen, honestly, is the contestants who are 7, 8, 9 years old, they practice like an athlete to audition when they can.

"They take it very seriously, whereas in the earlier years, they kind of just did it on a whim. These kids rehearse for it, and they treat it like an Olympic sport in a way."

Who are the American Idol judges for 2023?

Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan are among this year's judging panel. The three judges have worked together on American Idol before, and they've all become pretty close throughout their time on the show.

During an interview on Good Morning America, Lionel opened up about how their bond has continued to grow. "When we first got in, Luke didn't know Katy. I knew Luke but I was wondering whether that little chemistry was going to work," he told Robin Roberts, adding: "Honestly, 15 seconds after they met, they were old friends."

Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan are this year's judges

The singer continued: "But over the years now, we trust each other to the point of we kind of know what we're thinking, where we're going with this. And then we're finding talent where we can challenge ourselves because we now play with, 'That was great for last year but not great for this year. Bump it up a little bit; keep it going.'"

