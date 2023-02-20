Holly Willoughby reacts after being called rude name in awkward Dancing On Ice moment - watch The ITV presenter was chatting to Jay McGuiness

Holly Willoughby reacted to the awkward moment a guest in the Dancing On Ice audience called her a rude name during Sunday evening's episode.

The ITV presenter, who hosts the skating competition alongside her This Morning co-host Phillip Schofield, was chatting to The Wanted singer and former Strictly Come Dancing champion Jay McGuiness about his bandmate Siva Kaneswaran when Jay made a joke at Holly's expense. Watch the video below to see what Jay said and how Holly reacted to the awkward moment.

WATCH: Holly Willoughby reacts to being called rude name on Dancing On Ice

Loading the player...

Fans took to social media to react to the moment and there was a mixed response. One person tweeted: "I don't think the comment towards Holly went down too well. Awkward moment. #dancingonice," as a second added: "Wow, when did it become ok to say things like that?" A third wrote: "Tonight's #DancingOnIce has been very awkward."

Others saw the humour in Jay's joke. A fourth viewer commented: "Let's be honest, there's a lot worse things Jay could of called Holly," followed by a laughing-face emoji, as another branded it "hilarious."

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield during Sunday evening's Dancing On Ice

Jay was in the audience cheering on his bandmate Siva's performances in episode six of Dancing On Ice series 15. This week, the skaters took part in Movie Week and Siva hit the ice and wowed with his Elvis-themed dance.

But it wasn't quite enough to sway viewers at home as the pop singer found himself in the bottom two opposite comedian Darren Harriott.

Darren Harriott is the latest celebrity to leave the skating competition

The judging panel, consisting of Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean, Ashley Banjo, Oti Mabuse and guest judge Arlene Phillips, decided to save Siva.

Darren spoke out in his exit interview with the presenters, admitting: "I've lasted a lot longer than I expected, I thought I'd be out before I even started! I've had such a fun time, thank you so much. I've never met anyone like [professional partner] Tippy [Packard], she's been full of enthusiasm for everything."

