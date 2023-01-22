Exclusive: Dancing on Ice's Carley Stenson details her struggle with mum-guilt as Danny Mac gushes over his 'superwoman' wife Carley Stenson talks candidly about how she feels being away from her daughter

Dancing on Ice star Carley Stenson is joined by husband Danny Mac for an exclusive photoshoot in HELLO! magazine as she reveals that she first thought there was no way she could take on Dancing on Ice because of her already busy life - and how she experiences mum-guilt when she is away from their 19-month-old daughter Skye.

"Life is beautiful but bonkers right now. We want to keep Skye’s life really normal and fun and not chaotic, even though ours will be," Carley tells HELLO!

"In all honesty, I thought I might not be able to do the show, but we figured it out somehow with the support of our family and friends - and Danny, of course. He is so excited for me. He wants me to embrace every moment of it," adds 40-year-old Carley, who has recently appeared in the play Dial M for Murder and the musical From Here to Eternity.

Danny has been her biggest cheerleader

The actress tells how she misses Skye when they are apart. "I feel awful when I’m not with her. Mum guilt is real – it's part of my DNA now.

"I remember my first day back to work, when Skye had a rash. I got off the Tube and I could have gone left to work or right to go home, and I had to ring my mum and say: 'Please tell me what to do.' It was horrible.

"But I knew Skye was with my mother-in-law, who is a nurse, so she could not have been in better hands."

Danny, 34, who stars in Pretty Woman at London’s Savoy Theatre, describes his wife as "Superwoman", telling HELLO!, "Carley went from working full-time, then the pandemic hit, then getting pregnant and having a baby. It must be so hard for any new mum to regain their independence, go back to work, and she has managed to do it."

Carley details her struggle with mum-guilt

Partnered on the show by professional skater Mark Hanretty, Carley reveals she has bruised ribs to show for her efforts attempting lifts. "It's the Dancing on Ice injury I should be proud of," she says.

Adding: "Mark can see the fear in my eyes." Carley is looked forward to the comments of the judges, including Oti Mabuse, who she knows from when she partnered Danny on Strictly Come Dancing in 2016.

"She has already told me: "i'm a friend, but I'm definitely going to be watching out.' So, she will be putting me through my paces and won’t hold back on her comments!"

