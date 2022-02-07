Holly Willoughby has fans saying the same thing about Stephen Mulhern's Dancing on Ice debut The presenter was a hit with fans of the show

Holly Willoughby shared a beautiful tribute to her friend Stephen Mulhern after he stepped in for Phillip Schofield on Dancing on Ice at the last minute.

Taking to Instagram, the mother-of-three shared a selfie of them together at the show, and wrote: "Standing ovation for @stephenmulhern after being parachuted in at the last minute tonight… loved sharing the screen with you again after 16 years… well done Darlin."

The post became an instant hit and received an overwhelming 100,000 likes in no time. Holly also received more comments than she has for weeks, with all fans agreeing on one thing – "Stephen made the show".

"Give Stephen the job full time," wrote one, whilst a second added: "Stephen, you made the show".

Stephen revealed he was 'loving' being on the show

A third declared: "Better than Phil," and a fourth agreed: "So lovely to have Stephen there like a breath of fresh air, Dancing on Ice needs a change of presenter, sorry Phil!"

Phil was forced to miss the show as he continues to test positive for coronavirus. The presenter first revealed his diagnosis on Monday and whilst he was hoping to test negative on day five, in time for DOI.

All was good with the 59-year-old star, however, as he took to his Stories on Sunday to reveal that he had discovered a leak in his kitchen, and had he been presenting Dancing on Ice, he would have discovered his house "flooded".

Phillip will return to the show next Sunday

Phil also watched Stephen's debut on DOI and shared his experience of watching at home for the first time with fans.

"Well, this is an experience I never expected! I'm loving watching with a G&T," he wrote as he showed a clip of the show.

He then added: "Enjoy @stephenmulhern." But as Stephen declared he was "loving it" and "having fun", he was quick to add: "Not too much fun Mulhern… I know where you live."