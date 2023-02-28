Better star Andrew Buchan's ex-wife breaks silence after romance with co-star Andrew Buchan is married to Amy Nuttall

The ex-partner of actor Andrew Buchan has broken her silence after the actor's alleged new romance with his Better co-star, Leila Farzad, was revealed. Amy Nuttall, who married the Broadchurch actor in 2012, has been left heartbroken after Andrew reportedly left the family home and moved in with Leila at the end of 2022.

The MailOnline reports exclusively that Amy, who is known for her roles as Ethel Parks Downton Abbey and Chloe Atkinson in Emmerdale said: "I can't talk about it. I'm sorry, I can't say anything."

The publication also states that the actress has been left "crushed" and crying often due to the split. Andrew and Leila reportedly met while filming Better which aired on BBC earlier this year. Watch the video below to see their on-screen chemistry...

Amy and Andrew wed in 2012 and share one son and a daughter together. Leila, meanwhile, married her husband James Maizels in 2013. A year later, they welcomed a daughter named Allegra. It is not known when Leila and James split.

Amy has not spoken about the split further to her comment to the Mail, but last week she shared an Instagram post of a cryptic quote which read: "I am not impressed by money, social status or job titled. I'm impressed by the way someone treat other human beings."

Andrew and Leila both star in BBC's Better

Since the news of Andrew and Amy's split was reported, fans have been leaving comments underneath the post sending their love to the actress. One person wrote: "[You'll] be fine trust me xxx." A second said: "You reap what you sow. Stay strong. X"

A third added: "Stay strong lovely," and a fourth commented: "Hope you are okay Amy."

Andrew and Amy wed in 2012

Andrew and Leila are yet to comment on the news, but the pair's romance reportedly began while filming for the new show in which they play the leading roles.

Leila plays Lou, a police officer working high up in the force who is keen to crack down on local drug gangs. Andrew plays Col who has a historical connection to Lou from being her informant, but when their paths cross again the relationship changes.

