Michael Strahan shares career update about out of this world assignment as fans send support Prepare for take off!

Michael Strahan is prepping for a new television assignment that is truly out of this world, and his latest update caused a stir among his fans.

The Good Morning America star is set to be part of Blue Origin's third human flight going to space this year and is currently in training mode.

He revealed with his latest social media post that he just wrapped the first day of training, sharing a clip in which he described the process.

Michael talked about going at it for a full nine hours and being briefed on all the safety protocols before their take off in two days.

He also showed off a picture of his ID and the space capsule in which he would venture, and captioned the post: "Getting prepped to head to space!

"We did some astronaut training with Kevin Sproge, who is CrewMember 7 and the chief trainer! Got into the capsule for the first time… WOW moment for sure and much more! Today is day 2! #BlueOrigin #Space."

Fans were in awe of Michael's journey and many called for him to be careful, with one saying: "Congratulations! Be safe and God speed!"

Michael shared an update from training for his space adventure

Another wrote: "We will be going to Space with you, Michael ~ listen up on all the Safety info. We will be praying [for] you all the way up and back home," with a third also adding: "May the force be with each of you."

Many others also wished him luck on the incredible adventure as one fan commented: "You got this Michael - make us Houston proud," and another said: "Higher than the heavens above."

The morning show host shared the news last month, revealing it on the air to his co-hosts Robin Roberts and George Stephanopoulos as they congratulated him.

The GMA host revealed the incredible news on the air

He also revealed that he would be one of a six person team on the journey, including the first parent-child team to head to space.

