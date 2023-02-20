Happy Valley's James Norton and fiancée Imogen Poots make rare appearance at BAFTA party The famous couple tend to keep their private life on the down-low

Following the end of Happy Valley this month, James Norton looked delighted to be enjoying the London social scene alongside his fiancée Imogen Poots.

The couple, who live together in Peckham, were among the star-studded guests at The Charles Finch & CHANEL 2023 BAFTA party over the weekend.

Smiling for the flashing photographers, the loved-up duo were very much in sync with their coordinating attire. James, 37, rocked a black suit with white pinstripes over a black T-shirt, and added two silver necklaces and shiny leather shoes.

Meanwhile, his partner Imogen put on a stylish display in a grey oversized coat which was teamed with a black crepe blouse, white stripy trousers and metallic silver pumps.

At the exclusive bash, they mingled with the likes of Danielle Deadwyler, Brendan Fraser, Michelle Yeoh and Taron Egerton. It was first revealed in February 2022 that James had proposed to Imogen after four years of dating.

The loved-up couple seen together over the weekend

While the couple are extremely private, back in 2020, Imogen spoke to ES Magazine about her decision to move in with James after years of being in a long-distance relationship.

"It's all I've ever known," she explained. Revealing that dating long-distance had never affected their relationship, Imogen added: "I've never known something to fall apart because of distance."

The couple got engaged last year

The actress also opened up about staying away from social media. "I'm not a fan because I'm seeing what it's doing to the generation below me, and that's really sad with mental health," she said.

"I think it's a really slippery slope. It's intriguing to me but I also wonder, can you ever be authentic? Or is that not the point? Perhaps the point is to sell something."

