Oscars 2023: How to watch Academy Award-nominated movies at home

Grab your remote, pop that popcorn, and get ready to enjoy some Oscar-nominated films ranging from wholesome animated features to mind-blowing sci-fi all from the comfort of your own home. Several streaming services like HBO Max, Disney+, and Peacock are showing movies, including Everything Everywhere All At Once and Tár, that you'll want to see before the Academy Awards air on March 12, 2023.

If you're a film buff who hasn't quite managed to see all the nominees, or if you just want to see the top-rated movies of the year, these streaming services have you covered. Enjoy the show!

Disney+

Oscar nominees to watch: Avatar: The Way of Water, Fire of Love, and Turning Red

The epic Avatar: The Way of Water directed by James Cameron will stream soon on Disney+. Meanwhile, documentary Fire of Love and animated feature Turning Red are already available to watch. You can bundle Disney+ with Hulu for only $9.99 a month, though it may come with ads.

HBO Max

Oscar nominees to watch: Elvis, Navalny, and The Banshees of Inisherin

Watch Elvis starring Austin Butler and Tom Hanks, the incredible political documentary Navalny, and The Banshees of Inisherin starring Colin Farrell on HBO Max right now, for as low as $9.99 a month.

Paramount+

Oscar nominees to watch: Everything Everywhere All At Once and Top Gun: Maverick

Top Gun: Maverick, which grossed nearly $1.5 billion worldwide, and Everything Everywhere All At Once, which has been hailed by critics as a must-see masterpiece, are both available to stream on Paramount+. Prices start at only $9.99 (no ads).

Peacock

Oscar nominee to watch: Tár

Watch Best Actress Nominee Cate Blanchett show off all of her considerable acting chops in Best Picture Nominee Tár, currently available to stream on Peacock. Peacock can be accessed for free, but some shows and movies will require payment.

