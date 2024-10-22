Michael Weatherly breaks from NCIS: Tony & Ziva ahead of joint appearance with Cote de Pablo

Michael Weatherly has been shooting NCIS: Tony & Ziva in Budapest, but after months on set he's taking a well-deserved break. Taking to X (formerly Twitter) on Monday, the actor noted that he's been enjoying some downtime with a glass of champagne in the sunshine.

"I love hanging out with these videos. I also think the subject matter is compelling. Makes me feel curious about everything… champagne assist," he wrote alongside a snap. Within the caption, Michael also included a link to YouTuber Jessie Michel's video: 'Did Oppenheimer Work on UFOs?'

A topic that he's expressed a lot of interest in, Michael has previously discussed the concepts of UFOs and aliens on his Instagram show, PullingTheThreadwithMW.

© Getty Michael Weatherly and Cote de Pablo will appear at MIPCOM in Cannes

The TV star appeared to be alone as he pressed pause on filming this week, but on October 22 he's scheduled to reunite with his Tony & Ziva co-star, Cote de Pablo. Billed to attend MIPCOM in Cannes, the duo will join Paramount's Chief Content Licensing Officer during his Media Mastermind interview.

Michael and Cote, who have become close friends, made their last high-profile appearance together at the 63rd Monte-Carlo Television Festival in June. They were joined by their former NCIS co-stars, Brian Dietzen and Wilmer Valderrama.

Following their latest visit to Cannes, Michael and Cote will presumably head back to set. Consisting of 10 episodes, Tony & Ziva is expected to premiere in 2025 via Paramount+, although an official release date is yet to be confirmed.

Picking up after Tony DiNozzo and Ziva David stepped away from NCIS, the synopsis explains: "Tony left the NCIS team to go raise their daughter. Years later, Ziva was discovered alive, leading her to complete one final mission with NCIS before she was reunited with Tony and their daughter in Paris.

"Since then – and where we find them in the new Paramount+ original series – Tony and Ziva have been raising their daughter, Tali, together.

"When Tony's security company is attacked, they must go on the run across Europe, try to figure out who is after them and maybe even learn to trust each other again so that they can finally have their unconventional happily ever after."

With production commencing in July, Michael has been sharing sneak peeks from behind the scenes, and fans are loving it.

Back in character as Tony, the 56-year-old posed alongside showrunner and executive producer, John Mcnamara, in a photo posted on September 25. The pair appeared to be shooting scenes at a zoo or animal sanctuary.

A month before, he'd treated fans to another glimpse of the set, after teasing a black tie event for his character. Dressed in a white shirt and a black bow tie, Michael wrote: "Taking a breather in the heat during our exciting #ncis tony&ziva extravaganza!"