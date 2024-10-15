NCIS' Katrina Law teases 'heartbreaking' moment between Jessica Knight and Jimmy Palmer

NCIS returned to our screens on Monday night, confirming Jessica Knight's fate. After leaving Alden Parker's team in the season 21 finale, Knight found herself in a sticky situation while heading up REACT training at Camp Pendleton.

© Instagram Jessica Knight (Katrina Law) reunited with Alden Parker (Gary Cole) in the season 22 premiere

Forced to hold a mysterious priest hostage, the man in question was later unmasked as drug magnate, Padre. Knight had realized that Padre was a key player in Special Agent Nick Torres' undercover investigation, and took matters into her own hands.

In an emotional subplot, Knight's shocking storyline unfolded during a visit from her former boss, Parker (Gary Cole), which made her realise just how much she missed her team in Washington D.C.

As the episode drew to a close, it was suggested that Knight would reunite with her colleagues after the six-month time jump – a twist that Katrina Law has confirmed. Speaking to TV Line, the actress explained that she'll be "back at her desk, full speed," in episode two, as if "California was some weird blip," but there's drama in store for Knight and her ex-boyfriend, Jimmy Palmer (Brian Dietzen).

© Getty Jessica and her ex-boyfriend Jimmy Palmer (Brian Dietzen) will have some "awkward" moments

In a separate interview with TV Guide, Katrina teased plenty of awkwardness between the duo, not to mention a "heartbreaking" scene in episode four.

"In true Jimmy and Knight fashion, they don't talk about it for several episodes," she told the publication.

"They actually completely ignore everything. And it's awkward and it's a little strange, but they're just kind of like, yeah, we'll just talk about this later and we're just going to function like nothing has happened.

"But then there is episode four where the two of us get caught in a situation where we are together and we can't get out of the situation," she continued. "And we're finally forced to have that talk. And it's an amazing scene and episode. It's heartbreaking, it's wonderful, it's charming."

© Robert Voets/CBS The duo will be forced to talk about their relationship in episode four

While Katrina mused that Knight is back on her own accord and not for Jimmy, fans will no doubt be hoping for a reconciliation between the two. The question is: will they rekindle their romance? Katrina is keeping quiet on the matter, but she has opened up about Jessica's arc in season 22.

"[Knight] started playing it safe for [her] dad, started playing it even more safe for Jimmy," she noted to US Weekly. "It was kind of squashing her a little bit. Now she's basically going, 'I'm free, I'm just gonna do what I want' and Lord knows what that's gonna be."