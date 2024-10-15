Skip to main contentSkip to footer
NCIS' newest star talks 'disarming' relationship with Mark Harmon amid TV debut
Subscribe
NCIS' newest star talks 'disarming' relationship with Mark Harmon amid TV debut
Mark Harmon attends a conversation of his and Leon Carroll Jr.'s new book "Ghosts Of Honolulu" at 92nd Street Y on November 15, 2023 in New York City.© Getty Images

NCIS' newest star talks 'disarming' relationship with Mark Harmon amid TV debut

Austin Stowell stars in the new NCIS prequel series, NCIS: Origins

Ahad Sanwari
Ahad Sanwari - New York
Senior WriterNew York
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Mark Harmon has officially made his semi-return to the NCIS franchise with NCIS: Origins, a prequel series centering around his character, Leroy Jethro Gibbs.

The 73-year-old acts as the series' producer and narrator, but doesn't star in it, with franchise newcomer Austin Stowell stepping in to play the young Gibbs, with the series officially premiering on Monday, October 14.

The actor, 39, spoke with People about the "tremendous honor" of filling Gibbs' shoes and his relationship with Mark as the show finally hits the air.

Recommended videoYou may also likeWATCH: Meet the real-life partners of the cast of NCIS

"I knew that I had something that I could bring to the role and I knew I had something inside me that felt very Gibbs-esque, and so to be tapped to play the guy is absolutely a confidence booster," he shared. "It's something that I take a lot of pride in."

Austin spoke about diving deep into NCIS lore to pick up certain "Gibbs-isms" and fully embody the iconic character. "There are certain things that Mark does, and they are different to his other characters that he's portrayed."

"And so I wanted to embody as much of that as I could and decide, okay, if this is day one with Gibbs, how many of these behaviors are innate to him, and how many of them get learned over time? And so that was fun."

Austin Stowell, Mark Harmon attends the CBS Fall Schedule Celebration at Paramount Studios on May 02, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.© Getty Images
Austin Stowell plays the younger version of Leroy Jethro Gibbs in "NCIS: Origins"

Austin also shared insight into what the actor is like behind-the-scenes, showcasing a more nurturing side to him outside of the tough and steadfast character he brought to life on screen for over a decade.

MORE: NCIS alum Mark Harmon marks extra special holiday weekend with wife Pam Dawber ahead of TV comeback

"He always starts off his conversations with, 'Do you need anything?' That is so disarming," Austin remarked. "The guy is a global superstar. He could make it very uncomfortable for people to be around him. Certainly." 

Austin Stowell speaks onstage at the "NCIS: Origins" Presentation Q&A during the CBS Network portion of the 2024 TCA Summer Press Tour at The Langham Huntington, Pasadena on July 13, 2024 in Pasadena, California.© Getty Images
"I knew that I had something that I could bring to the role and I knew I had something inside me that felt very Gibbs-esque."

"I mean, for me, a guy who is stepping into the shoes of the character that he created and has become beloved and for everybody else that's around here. That goes for the crew. He treats everyone with such respect."

MORE: NCIS stars out of costume: Mark Harmon, Katrina Law, Brian Dietzen and more

Mark, for his part, immediately felt the star power radiating from Austin. “I felt the room jump a little when Austin came in, before he said anything. He walked out and someone said, 'I'll just say it, that's a movie star.'"

"Lonely Hearts" -- The lead suspect in an NCIS murder investigation is a woman Gibbs' friend, Phillip Brooks (Don Lake), met on a dating site. Also, Sloane has a secret admirer on Valentine's Day, on NCIS, Tuesday, Feb. 11 on the CBS Television Network. Pictured: Mark Harmon as NCIS Special Agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs.© Getty Images
Mark returns as the show's executive producer and narrator

When asked what he considered his favorite thing about creating the show, Austin gushed: "We've all worked really hard at this and we're trying to get it right. It looks beautiful. I [am] just really happy for all of our crew, that it's going to be something that we're all going to be proud of… I've gotten to know them, so many, really intimately, I know about their kids and their plans for the weekends." 

MORE: NCIS' Mark Harmon and wife Pam Dawber twin in white for rare sun-soaked outing

David J. North, Kyle Schmid, Gina Lucita Monreal, Austin Stowell, Mark Harmon, Mariel Molino and Sean Harmon speak onstage at the "NCIS: Origins" Presentation Q&A during the CBS Network portion of the 2024 TCA Summer Press Tour at The Langham Huntington, Pasadena on July 13, 2024 in Pasadena, California© Getty Images
"NCIS: Origins" officially premiered on Monday, October 14

"It's not lost on me that a big part of that responsibility is to keep everybody at work. I like that responsibility. It gives me great purpose. I don't just go to work for me, I go to work with everyone… I've been able to concentrate on what I need to concentrate on because I do feel like I have a safety net."

Sign up to Off Camera for all the gossip and goings-on from the wonderful world of TV and film

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More TV and Film

See more

Read More