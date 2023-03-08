When will Endeavour season 9 be released in the US? The crime drama stars Shaun Evans and Roger Allam

Endeavour's ninth and final series has gone down a treat with viewers in the UK after it premiered on ITV in February.

However, the crime drama is not only adored in its home country but around the world including the United States where fans can watch episodes on PBS Masterpiece.

But when will viewers in America and Canada be able to tune in to the three new films? Keep reading to find out what we know, and check out the video below to see a teaser of what's ahead in the new season.

When will Endeavour air in the US?

PBS Masterpiece is yet to announce a specific date for season nine to air, but it's been reported that the episodes are thought to be landing later this year. Judging by previous seasons, fans outside of the UK are often forced to wait a little longer to get their hands on episodes.

Season eight was released in the UK in September 2021, but didn't land on PBS until nine months later in June 2022, therefore it's possible that the ninth and final season may not air until the late autumn. We'll keep you posted!

Fans outside the UK can watch Endeavour on PBS

What is Endeavour season nine about?

The final season will see the return of Shaun Evans in the titular role alongside Roger Allam as his superior, Detective Chief Inspector Fred Thursday as they seek to uncover the truth behind a series of mysterious murders in Oxford, England.

A number of storylines that have been threaded throughout the show will also be touched upon including Endeavour's love life and battles with alcohol, and whether Fred will retire from the force.

Season nine marks the end of the crime drama

Why is Endeavour coming to an end?

In 2022, it was confirmed by executive producer Damian Timmer that Endeavour is coming to an end, but it wasn't a snap decision. Show bosses explained in a statement at the time: "Russell [Lewis] always knew where he wanted the series to end, and that Remorseful Day is nearly upon us! We'd like to thank Shaun and Roger and all the other members of the Endeavour family on and off screen, and to the show's fans both in the UK and abroad."

As outlined in the statement, Endeavour coming to its natural end is the reason behind the final season. Fans will know that the premise of the drama was a prequel in format, showing Endeavour Morse in his early detective days before the original Inspector Morse series began.

