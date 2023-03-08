NCIS: Hawai'i star Vanessa Lachey makes exciting career announcement

While Vanessa Lachey is a familiar face to many thanks to her starring role on NCIS: Hawai'i, she is also known for presenting Netflix's Love Is Blind with her husband, Nick Lachey - and now the actress has made a very exciting announcement regarding the reality show.

Taking to her Instagram account, the 42-year-old star revealed that Love Is Blind is returning with a brand new series this month!

Sharing a snap of her and Nick, the mom-of-three wrote in the caption: "NEW #LoveIsBlind March 24!!! New Season! New City! New Couples! New Love! Same ole Lacheys!!! Who’s ready for Season 4?!

"Swipe to meet the cast."

Love Is Blind returns on March 24

Fans were quick to express their excitement in the comments section, with one person writing: "Great I love this show," while another added: "Yay I can’t wait to see it."

The popular reality programme sees 40 single men and women meet each other through purpose-built pods, where they can talk through a speaker but not see each other. The contestants spend ten days getting to know each other in the hopes of getting engaged or married less than a month later.

The couple host Love Is Blind together

Speaking about the show, Nick said: "We've filmed five seasons.

"Every single one has been so different from the others, so that's what makes it interesting, what makes it intriguing for us allows us to approach every single season with a fresh attitude and fresh perspective," he told Women's Health.

The exciting news comes just weeks after CBS revealed that NCIS and NCIS: Hawai'i have both been renewed for further seasons.

Celebrating the announcement on Instagram, Vanessa shared a video montage featuring an array of clips and pictures taken on set. The mom-of-three wrote in the caption: "SEASON 3!!! Thank YOU for loving our show and tuning in each week. I can't wait to bring you another season as Jane Tennant with my @ncishawaiicbs…… ohana! #NCISHawaii."

