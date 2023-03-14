Former GMA star begins role at competing network – Michael Strahan, David Muir, and more show their support The former ABC and Good Morning America host is kicking off a new journey

Good Morning America has been home to several shake-ups as of late, not least of which involved Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes after their ill-fated affair.

Viewers of the show were disappointed, however, when it was announced that Cecilia Vega, a longtime White House correspondent for ABC News and frequent GMA stand-in, would be leaving the network.

Cecilia had started her first day at 60 Minutes

Cecilia departed the network for CBS' 60 Minutes back in January amid uncertainty regarding the fates of Amy and T.J.

Now, she has finally kicked off her tenure on the primetime news show, sharing on Instagram that she'd just completed her first day.

Alongside a photograph of herself wearing a 60 Minutes baseball cap and walking into the CBS News building in Washington DC, she wrote: "First day at the new school— plus a @ricardozjimenez drop off (though he forgot to pack my lunch). @60minutes Let's do this!" Check out how the show has supported its co-hosts through times away from the show in the video below.

She was immediately inundated with a barrage of supportive messages, although her ABC family came through in droves, including the likes of David Muir, Sam Champion, and Gio Benitez.

Lara Spencer commented: "Go get 'em girl," while Deborah Roberts wrote: "Congratulations!!" and Michael Strahan added a slew of applause emojis.

Cecilia was part of the ABC News team for just over a decade, and joined as a correspondent in 2011. She went on to become the lead reporter at ABC News during the tumultuous 2016 presidential campaign and was the senior White House correspondent during Donald Trump's administration.

In the absence of main hosts Michael, Robin Roberts, and George Stephanopoulos, she has often stepped in during the prime GMA slot.

The former ABC News anchor shared her gratitude

In an article from Deadline reporting the news in January, the journalist said in a statement that the switch to CBS and 60 Minutes was a "dream come true."

