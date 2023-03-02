GMA announces new member joining their team - all we know Ginger Zee has a new meteorologist she has taken under her wing

After some tumultuous months of missing and departed hosts, Good Morning America is welcoming a brand new member to their team.

Longtime host Ginger Zee announced that the weather team – which she has led for several years as chief meteorologist for ABC News – has been joined by Somara Theodore.

Somara, now a meteorologist for ABC just like Ginger, will make her official debut on Good Morning America on Saturday.

Ginger took to Instagram to share the exciting news, welcoming her new colleague with open arms, and goofy photos! The two appear to be already on the best of terms, and the GMA host shared photos of them posing next to each other at a restaurant, and even making kissy faces at the camera in another shot.

"Can't tell you how elated I am to introduce you to the newest member of our ABC weather team," she announced in her caption. She quite fittingly added: "I'm forecasting sunshine, rainbows and all the blizzards & hurricanes in between."

"So happy to have you onboard," she further said, before confirming: "You all will see her on @goodmorningamerica for the first time this Saturday!"

Somara was immediately welcomed as a new member of the GMA family

Ginger's followers were quick to welcome Somara with open arms and expressed their excitement and support over her joining the ABC and GMA team, writing in the caption under the post: "Congrats to you both! Cheers to more female meteorologists at the top!" and: "Well done congrats," as well as: "What a joy it will be to see you both on ABC."

Somara, who previously reported from Washington DC – and many in the comments expressed she would certainly be missed in local DC news coverage – was definitely feeling the love and support, and replied to Ginger: "So excited, you and the team have been so amazing," adding: "I feel at home already."

Somara has also worked for the Today Show

She served D.C.'s NBC station Storm Team 4 for six years, and additionally covered Hurricane Ian for WNBC last fall. Prior to that, she worked as a meteorologist in Ohio, winning an Emmy for her work.

"With Somara among our ranks, I look forward to the unparalleled, continuing coverage of weather systems and climate change, expanding on our team's on-the-ground reporting over the years from coast to coast within the U.S. and across the world from Mexico City to Canada, Antarctica to Africa, New Zealand to Australia and beyond," ABC News president Kim Godwin said in a statement.

