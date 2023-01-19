ABC's Cecilia Vegas departs network for CBS amid continuous shake-ups for the network The anchor has been part of the ABC News family since 2011

Amid a time of upheaval for Good Morning America and GMA3, it appears the two shows and its parent network, ABC, can't escape shake-ups surrounding their hosts.

The daily news show is still short two permanent hosts due to Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes' indefinite hiatus, — and now, another onscreen fixture, Cecilia Vega, is leaving ABC all together.

The journalist, who was ABC News' chief White House correspondent and frequently appeared on both GMA and GMA3, is moving to CBS. She became the chief correspondent in 2021, ten years after having joined the network.

Cecilia is set to be a correspondent for the rival network's long-running newsmagazine program, 60 Minutes, starting in the spring, and will be based in Washington D.C.

In an article from Deadline reporting the news, the journalist says in a statement that the switch to CBS and 60 Minutes is a "dream come true."

She said: "I am beyond honored to join the ranks of this legendary show and to work alongside the best reporters in journalism."

The star frequently subbed in on Good Morning America

Bill Owens, executive producer of the 55-year-old program, said that their new team member is a "sensational storyteller."

He added: "I have admired her work for a long, long time and couldn't be more excited to welcome her to 60 Minutes," plus: "Her new colleagues couldn't agree more."

Cecilia worked with the likes of Robin Roberts, Michael Strahan, Diane Sawyer, George Stephanopoulos and more

Cecilia was part of the ABC News team for just over a decade, and joined as a correspondent based in Los Angeles in 2011. She went on to become the lead reporter at ABC News during the tumultuous 2016 presidential campaign, and she was the senior White House correspondent during Donald Trump's administration.

Earlier in her career, she was a reporter for ABC's KGO-TV in San Francisco, and prior to that, a reporter for the San Francisco Chronicle.

