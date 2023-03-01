Dr. Jennifer Ashton shares beach throwback after making bold statement The ABC News correspondent was notably firm in her resolve

Dr. Jennifer Ashton is looking back on sunnier, hotter times while New York recovers from a snowstorm.

The GMA3 host took to Instagram to share a breathtaking throwback snapshot of herself on the beach, dressed in a swimsuit covered up by her robe, topped off with a straw hat and sunglasses.

Jennifer reminisced with a moment from her beach vacation

"March One Mood (even though I'm in NYC right now)," she captioned her photograph, with fans quickly commenting on her stunning look.

"Striking pose, reminds me of Julie Andrews in The Sound of Music. Beautiful!" one gushed while another simply added: "Love the look!"

MORE: Jennifer Ashton pays emotional tribute to colleague 'gone way too soon'

TRENDING NOW: The Duke and Duchess of Sussex reveal pride in new announcement

A third said: "I love how happy you are!" while many others inundated her with heart and flame emojis.

The picture was a welcome offering after the ABC News medical correspondent made a bold declaration to her co-stars on the latest episode of the show. Find out what she said in the video below!

WATCH: Dr. Jennifer Ashton makes bold decision on GMA3

Loading the player...

However, Jennifer is still loving getting to reminisce about her days on the beach, having enjoyed a well deserved break for her honeymoon prior to the 2022 holiday season.

The mom-of-two married TV executive Tom Werner in a lavish ceremony at the Metropolitan Museum of Art back in November, with HELLO! having published exclusive pictures from the day.

RELATED: GMA hosts' net worths revealed - Michael Strahan, Robin Roberts, Lara Spencer and more

ALSO POPULAR: Gal Gadot barely covers up in glowing snapshot from bed

She shared a romantic look back on her holiday with Tom on Valentine's Day, with a silhouette of the two of them kissing with the roaring waves behind them.

"Celebrating our love today and everyday, Happy Valentine's Day honey," she gushed, quickly receiving compliments from friends Ginger Zee and Ali Wentworth.

The GMA3 anchor celebrated Valentine's Day with her new husband

One of her followers sweetly wrote: "Beautiful couple then, today and everyday in the future. Hugs to you both," while another also said: "You certainly can sport that swimsuit!! So happy for you - I admire you every time I see you on TV."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.