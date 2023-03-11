Are Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes getting a new TV show together following departure from GMA3? The former GMA3 co-hosts lost their jobs after their relationship was made public

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes have been enjoying many romantic breaks since they were taken off the air in December 2022 - but now it might be time to get back to work.

The TV hosts haven't revealed their plans when it comes to their future careers but multiple outlets have suggested they may team up for a brand new show together - and judging by their chemistry in the video below, viewers will love it.

While ABC won't host them after they let them go from the network, the likes of NBC, CBS or even CNN, could home a collaboration.

It's clear both Amy and T.J. love working together and even before the married co-stars were revealed as more than just friends, T.J. spoke passionately about the mom-of-two.

In an interview with the New York Post weeks before their affair was exposed, T.J. was asked how he feels about his role on the ABC show and said: "I am a really, really lucky dude… I am now in my absolute dream job… And I get to sit next to my best friend doing it."

His comments came ahead of him running the New York marathon with Amy and he added: "I never ever ever could have imagined things working out the way they have."

Amy and T.J. have both gushed about working with one another

The interview was from October, and at the time, he was unaware he would be taken off the air weeks later.

T.J. was excited for where his career was taking him and said: "So what's next in my career? I got a great thing going and I want to keep it going as long as I can.

"I get to show my personality and I still get to do news. I still get to go live. I still get to travel."

GMA3 viewers used to love the on-screen dynamic between the hosts

He also said that working with Amy was a breeze and he felt like a lucky man. "The show is easy," he told Resident. "It's an easy show to do when you can be that kind of comfortable. You can’t teach, coach or consult it, it’s just there. We’re blessed and we know it."

Similarly, Amy previously gushed about T.J. and their "blessed" on-screen relationship and shared many fun moments on the air which viewers always loved.

Amy and T.J. were recently spotted in LA together

After covering Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee from London she said she "couldn’t have asked for a better partner".

The pair have most recently been in Los Angeles - a perfect place to pitch a show - where they were spotted attending PR guru Howard Bragman's funeral.

ABC's statement confirming they were leaving the show read: "After several productive conversations with Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes, about different options, we all agreed it’s best for everyone that they move on from ABC News. We recognize their talent and commitment over the years and are thankful for their contributions."

