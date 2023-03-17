David Walliams leaves Comic Relief viewers divided after surprise appearance David Walliams made his first TV appearance since he quit Britain's Got Talent following disparaging remarks about contestants

David Walliams made his return to television screens on Friday, as he made an appearance during the BBC's Comic Relief special.

The former Britain's Got Talent star appeared in a sketch wearing a skintight leather suit as he attempted to become the next act to represent the United Kingdom at Eurovision. In the comedy bit, David sang Eye of the Tiger before getting rejected by the judges, including Graham Norton. The children's author then produced a Golden Buzzer from BGT and declared himself through to the final.

Fans were surprised to see David make his return, and reference the popular talent competition, given that he quit the show after it was uncovered that he had made disparaging remarks about contestants on the show.

Taking to Twitter, one wrote: "No, cause why was David Walliams in it?? Read the room besties," while a second complained: "David Walliams on my screen, I am so uncomfortable."

But others were more concerned about his outfit of choice, as one asked: "Why is David Walliams shirtless?" and another added: "My god you can see EVERYTHING in David Walliams' leather trousers," before adding the aubergine emoji.

At the time that David's remarks surfaced, he issued a statement saying: "I would like to apologise to the people I made disrespectful comments about during breaks in filming for Britain's Got Talent in 2020.

David's appearance didn't go down well

"These were private conversations and – like most conversations with friends – were never intended to be shared. Nevertheless, I am sorry."

David has since been replaced on the show by former Strictly Come Dancing judge Bruno Tonioli.

Prior to joining Britain's Got Talent, Bruno confirmed that he and presenter Alan Carr were originally in the mix for the judging position. Asked if he'd feel awkward encountering Alan after the role was given to him, Bruno replied: "Not at all. I haven't had a clue about his negotiations.

"I love Alan and I know him, he is a very nice guy. I didn't know the situation with him, nothing was announced, and that's showbusiness. This was down to ITV."

